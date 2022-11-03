Read full article on original website
Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years
‘La Pine has grown so much recently’: New businesses are in town, with more on the way
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
FAITH: Are we that different?
I know there are things in the Word of God that we each interpret differently, but there is much on which we can all agree as wellAmos 3:3 Can two walk together, except they be agreed? I am coming up on my anniversary date as a pastor here in Prineville. December will mark 41 years. My, how things have changed in that amount of time. What was once pasturelands are shopping centers, a high School, parking lots. Where city hall sits was once a mom-and-pop grocery store and a Texaco station across the lot. Some things are still the...
Will Crook County get more snow this year? Odds favor it
The Pacific Northwest is in a rare third consecutive La Nina cycle, which typically means colder temperatures and more precipitation than averageThe Prineville-Crook County area has already gotten a taste of wintry weather in the past week. Snow hit the upper elevations on Monday and Tuesday while people in the city saw snow mixing with rainfall. The recent weather could be a prelude of what's to come during the winter, based on long-term weather predictions. Ed Townsend, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said that the Pacific Northwest will again be in a La...
▶️ Could parking spaces end new Bend Costco project?
▶️ Is the new Bend Costco dead?
Hundreds take part in Lord’s Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church, a family tradition since 1947
Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Hundreds take part in Lord’s Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church, a family tradition since 1947 appeared first on KTVZ.
Monster truck competition roars into Redmond
'Monsters of Destruction' brings those big, loud trucks to the First Interstate Bank Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights. More information: https://monstersofdestruction.com/event/redmond-or/ BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
▶️ People who helped after fatal Bend hit-and-run being asked to call police
Bend Police say they are looking for people who may have stopped to help a man who was struck in a fatal hit-and-run last week but may not have witnessed the actual collision. Police say they need to interview those people. Police are also still looking for the driver and...
Protests Disrupt Bend City Council Session
BEND, OR -- Protesters disrupted Wednesday night's Bend City Council work session for about 10 minutes, chanting, "Say his name; Barry Washington," "No justice, no peace," and "Black lives matter." They claimed to be showing support for Barry Washington, the 22-year-old African American man shot and killed in downtown Bend...
Injured pride or self-defense? Jurors asked to determine cause of Barry Washington’s killing in Bend
Prosecutors and defense attorneys in Bend are differing views on one key question: Was a suspect acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Barry Washington Jr., an unarmed 22-year-old Black man, in 2021?. Both sides made their opening statements Thursday, as the long awaited trial against Ian Cranston, a...
La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute
A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
Ian Cranston murder trial begins: Prosecution, defense paint starkly different pictures of deadly shooting
Preceding opening statements Thursday morning for the Ian Cranston murder trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys made their arguments before Judge Beth Bagley on evidence they wanted included and excluded during the trial. The post Ian Cranston murder trial begins: Prosecution, defense paint starkly different pictures of deadly shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
Lawyer objections disrupt Cranston murder trial; upset judge reprimands both sides
A prosecutor's line of questioning of Ian Cranston's fiancé about the night in September 2021 that Cranston fatally shot Barry Washington Jr. prompted numerous defense objections and a verbal skirmish between lawyers, prompting the judge to remove the jury and issue stern warnings to both about their behavior. The post Lawyer objections disrupt Cranston murder trial; upset judge reprimands both sides appeared first on KTVZ.
Accused man’s fiancée testifies in Bend murder trial, as prosecutors hone in on perceived threat
Prosecutors called Ian Cranston’s fiancée to the stand Friday as a key witness to the 2021 shooting and killing of Barry Washington Jr. in Bend. The prosecution — using Allison Butler’s testimony and cellphone footage she took of the shooting — attempted to shape their argument that Cranston was not actively threatened when he fired the bullet outside a bar in downtown Bend that killed Washington.
Three La Pine teens escape serious injury in rollover crash; driver, 16, charged with DUII
Three La Pine teens escaped serious injury in a rollover crash on Huntington Road Thursday night that led to drunken driving and other charges against the 16-year-old driver, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Three La Pine teens escape serious injury in rollover crash; driver, 16, charged with DUII appeared first on KTVZ.
