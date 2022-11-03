Read full article on original website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Washington Square Mall was filled with pets Sunday as the Vanderburgh Humane Society held their annual ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’. Furry friends of all sizes sat on Santa’s lap as families posed with their pets and dressed them in their Christmas best. It wasn’t just open for cats and dogs, organizers […]
