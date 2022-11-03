ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida

Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
