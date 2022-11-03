Read full article on original website
‘Staten Island! The Musical,’ an original comedy, sets sail in Manhattan and New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After “Staten Island! The Musical,” made its debut to a sold-out crowd at the National Lighthouse Museum Promenade during summer 2021, the show is now on the road. Set in New York City’s most bucolic borough, “Staten Island! The Musical” redefines what it...
Election 2022: Staten Islanders to pick 3 State Supreme Court justices
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough residents heading to the polls have the chance to elect three Supreme Court justices for the Staten Island district, but the decision has essentially been made for them already. The only three ballot candidates — current New York Supreme Court Justice Judith McMahon, acting...
‘She’s a leader’: Trump holds ‘tele-rally’ in support of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Former President Donald Trump held a so-called “tele-rally” on Saturday afternoon in support of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), who is running for re-election against former Democratic Rep. Max Rose. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Dialing into a local phone number, listeners...
Best public elementary schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
Biden rallies for Hochul, slams GOP; Trump urges voters to reject Democrats
YONKERS, N.Y. — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
These tax credits are available for NY veterans and employers who hire vets
NEW YORK -- Governor Hochul reminded New York veterans and employers on Friday about valuable tax credits, exemptions and incentives for qualified military members ahead of Veterans Day. The Hire-a-Veteran Tax Credit, which is administered through the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, can be worth up to...
What is RSV? Understanding the symptoms and when to seek medical care.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Respiratory Symctial Virus (RSV) is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious in infants, young children and vulnerable adults. Here is what you need to know about the most common symptoms of RSV and why there is such...
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida
Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
