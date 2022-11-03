Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cascadebusnews.com
La Pine’s First BottleDrop Express Bag Drop Location Opens
Recycling Oregon’s ten-cent redeemable beverage containers just got much easier for La Pine area residents and nonprofits, thanks to the arrival of a BottleDrop Express Green and Blue Bag drop location at Ray’s Food Place, located at 51537 U.S. 97. The new BottleDrop Express site officially opened to...
Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years
Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
bendmagazine.com
Q&A with Eddie Swisher of Iron Horse Second Hand
Eddie Swisher has a corner in Bend, Oregon where not only is he greeted on a first-name basis by his customers, but he makes a point of knowing their names as well. A “secondhand store that sells antiques,” his Iron Horse store celebrates fifty years in 2022, and will close its doors on the Congress Street location it has called home for thirty five of those years. Iron Horse will move to a new location on First Street and carry on. We talked to Eddie about where he started and what’s next for this local tradition.
kbnd.com
La Pine, Madras Crashes Blamed On DUII Drivers
MADRAS, OR -- Madras Police are investigating a crash they believe may have been caused by a drunk driver. Officers responded to 4th and Pine, just beofre 4:30 a.m. Friday, and discovered an SUV upside down below the Willow Creek Bridge (pictured). They say the woman crashed through a concrete retaining barrier. She was pulled from the wreckage and taken to St. Charles Madras.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Golf Club hosts 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar
We’ve just entered November, but for many people, it’s not too early to start gearing up for Christmas. That includes the Bend Golf Club, which hosted its 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar on Sunday. The event boasted 35 vendors, mostly members of the club, selling everything from soaps...
KTVZ
Winner chosen for the Pro-Am People’s Choice Tasing at Boneyard Pub in Bend
The Boneyard Pub was packed with people for the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition. The event was put on by the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization and Boneyard Pub on Saturday. People washed down their food with a selection of 10 beers -- served in two flights of five beers each. The competition consisted of local homebrewers and breweries in Central Oregon.
KTVZ
Monster truck competition roars into Redmond
'Monsters of Destruction' brings those big, loud trucks to the First Interstate Bank Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights. More information: https://monstersofdestruction.com/event/redmond-or/ BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
thebroadsideonline.com
Bend’s annual Witches Paddle: photo gallery
The witches arrived at the fourth annual Bend Witches Paddle at 3 p.m. on Halloween. Witches, warlocks and dogs floated down the river, with sounds of cackling in the crisp air. The witches paddled for a fundraiser in support of MountainStar Relief Nursery with all proceeds going towards the organization. MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is a non-profit organization working directly to help prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed. The fundraising team was collecting diapers, gas cards and grocery cards at the event.
Edison Snow Shelter closed for winter due to safety concerns
The Deschutes National Forest said Friday its recreation staff recently assessed the condition of the Edison Snow Shelter near Edison Sno-Park and determined that the structure's integrity has declined in recent seasons to the point it needs to be closed for public safety this winter. The post Edison Snow Shelter closed for winter due to safety concerns appeared first on KTVZ.
Will Crook County get more snow this year? Odds favor it
The Pacific Northwest is in a rare third consecutive La Nina cycle, which typically means colder temperatures and more precipitation than averageThe Prineville-Crook County area has already gotten a taste of wintry weather in the past week. Snow hit the upper elevations on Monday and Tuesday while people in the city saw snow mixing with rainfall. The recent weather could be a prelude of what's to come during the winter, based on long-term weather predictions. Ed Townsend, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said that the Pacific Northwest will again be in a La...
KTVZ
Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to...
La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute
A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
New salon opens in Bend; seeking workers to keep up with demand
Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
bendsource.com
Impeccable Service, Elegant Atmosphere, Elevated Fine Dining
"Wine and dine as you step back in time." I saw that statement at the top of the website for Becerra's on 6th Bistro, but I wasn't sure what it meant exactly—that is, until I actually stepped inside the beautiful bistro in downtown Redmond. Becerra's is like a step...
kbnd.com
Bend City Council Approves Camping Code Resolution
BEND, OR -- The Bend City Council reviewed their Camping Response Strategy at a work session Wednesday night. The draft code specifies 24 hours as the amount of time an individual can spend in the rights-of-way. This would still require a 72-hour removal notice in the event of a violation which is state law for established campsites. Also, where and how valuable items will be stored was clarified.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Could parking spaces end new Bend Costco project?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
Herald and News
Prep football: Henley uses second-half surge to beat Crook County, move into Class 4A quarterfinals
The first half didn’t go as planned for the Henley High football team Friday night. But, thanks in large part to running back Logan Whitlock, the fourth-seeded Hornets got back on track after the intermission to win their first-round game in the Class 4A state playoffs, defeating No. 13 Crook County 47-23 at Mazama High.
centraloregondaily.com
Charges filed in Bend FC Timbers soccer dispute
Criminal mischief charges were filed in Deschutes County Friday against three former administrators of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer team. The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against former executive director Tara Bilanski, former assistant director and coach Jen Davin and former accountant and bookkeeper Emily Williams. The third-degree criminal mischief charges are Class C misdemeanors.
Volleyball: No. 2 Crescent Valley wins first volleyball state title in school history, tops No. 4 Bend in straight sets in 5A championship match
No. 2-seeded Crescent Valley won its first volleyball state championship in school history on Saturday night at Forest Grove High School with a straight sets (25-20, 25-22, 25-11) win over No. 4 Bend in the Class 5A state championship game. “It is just such an overwhelming experience of emotions,” said...
Comments / 0