Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Adam Thielen found out about TJ Hockenson trade from ESPN alert
"It really gave us confidence as team to say these guys believe in us."
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Koll: Why is Tomlin keeping Matt Canada? Here’s a potential reason…
We all have been wondering what Mike Tomlin is waiting for in moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Many theories are out there…I’ll add in another one.
Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers
It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
WATCH: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
NFL
Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'
The Chicago Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars ahead of the NFL trade deadline, shipping Robert Quinn to Philadelphia last week and sending Roquan Smith to Baltimore on Monday. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room. "Your thoughts start to go...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 9 preview: Multiple players to make debut against Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) head on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) in the NFL Week 9 matchup. Video above: Coach John Harbaugh's Monday press conference on Saints game. One of the headlines for this game is the new additions the...
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
"You're acting like spoiled brats."
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses ILB Roquan Smith picking up team's defense
The Baltimore Ravens traded for inside linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday before the trade deadline concluded. After trades, it’s important for the players involved to pick up the team’s playbook in a rapid manner, putting in the work to get caught up. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was...
Justin Fields Leaves Bears in Awe With ‘Dominant' Game Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- There are few words to accurately describe what Justin Fields did Sunday at Soldier Field in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, setting an NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 178. Words are my forte, but Darnell Mooney said it best after...
Chase Claypool active for Bears debut; Velus Jones Jr. a healthy scratch
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool is active against the Dolphins on Sunday and will make his debut with his new team, while rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch.
Comments / 0