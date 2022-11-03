Week 11 Idaho high school football preview, state quarterfinals: Top games to watch, players to see, score predictions

Here is an inside look at the top high school football games across the state of Idaho during the 11th full weekend of 2022.

CLASS 5A

MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS (6-4) at HIGHLAND RAMS (6-3)

5:30 p.m. (MST) Friday at Holt Arena, Pocatello

Game nugget: Highland leads the all-time playoff series, 3-1.

About the Mavericks: Riddled with injuries, Mountain View has been up and down this season. But coach Brian Compton stated after a 44-0 first-round shutout of Nampa, a team that beat the Mavericks earlier, "It’s a new season!" They’ve also thrived in the postseason making the semifinals in six out of the past eight years - and QB Dawson Wahl is finally healthy and producing.

About the Rams: An 0-2 start put one of the longest playoff streaks in jeopardy. But then Highland won six out of seven games to finish the regular season to win the 5A High Country and wrap up a 33rd consecutive playoff appearance. QB Drew Hymas has really come on while the linebacking corp of Gunner Wilhem, Mason Fullmer and Colton George are tackling machines.

SBLive Idaho pick: Mountain View, 27-24

RIGBY TROJANS (8-2) at EAGLE MUSTANGS (6-3)

7 p.m. (MST) Friday at Eagle High School

Game nugget: Third quarterfinal meeting between the two teams since 2019.

About the Trojans: With the graduation of four NCAA Division I players and roster turnover everywhere, there were questions on what sort of title defense Rigby would offer. It’s been a pretty good one so far. The Trojans’ only in-state loss was to Highland after uncharacteristically blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead. QB Luke Flowers (six TDs last week) enjoying spotlight in big games.

About the Mustangs: Eagle’s only losses this season have come against top two teams in the classification (Meridian, Rocky Mountain). But the Mustangs are just two weeks removed from getting shut out in 5A SIC championship game (35-0) against No. 1 Meridian. Run game (217.0 yards per game) ranks No. 3 in the classification, led by QB Jake Longson and RB Roy Hull.

SBLive Idaho pick: Rigby, 35-28.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES (9-1) at POST FALLS TROJANS (7-2)

7 p.m. (PST) Friday at Post Falls High School

Game nugget: Just the second-ever meeting between the two programs.

About the Grizzlies: Aside from one last-second loss to Meridian, the preseason favorite - with six future NCAA Division I players - has lived up to the hype. And defense has rocked opposing offenses, giving up 9.5 points and 175.0 yards per game. QB Tegan Sweaney leads the state in passing with 2,268 yards and 26 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

About the Trojans: The new kings of the north unseated Coeur d'Alene, and now get to host one of the biggest playoff games in program history. And they would like to keep repeating what happened in 1995 - first winning a league title and then advancing to the state semifinals. Run game, especially with RBs Jake Bustamante and Tevin Burns has powered the run.

SBLive Idaho pick: Rocky Mountain, 42-21.

CLASS 4A

TWIN FALLS BRUINS (8-2) vs. SKYLINE GRIZZLIES (7-3)

4 p.m. (MST) Saturday at Holt Arena, Pocatello

Game nugget: Skyline leads series, 5-4, since 2004.

About the Bruins : Twin Falls is in the midst of its best season since 2004 - the same year of its last state championship. And last week, the Bruins knocked off the Burley and its high-powered offense for a second time this season. Defense forces turnovers (24) and QB Austin Crum and RB James Noorlander are formidable 1-2 punch.

About the Grizzlies: Can the real Skyline please stand up? The two-time defending champs suffered late-season losses to Rigby (28-0) and Bonneville (first time in eight years), only to turn around and shut out the Bees in the 4A opening round last week. WR Kenyon Sadiq (47 catches, 912 yards, 10 TDs) always performs on big stage.

SBLive Idaho pick: Twin Falls, 34-30.

CLASS 3A

BONNERS FERRY BADGERS (9-0) at WEISER WOLVERINES (9-1)

1 p.m. (MST) Saturday at Weiser High School

Game nugget: First meeting since 1993 state quarterfinals.

About the Badgers: Here is one of the feel-good stories of 2022 in Idaho - winning the 3A Intermountain title and winning its first playoff games in 19 years when the Badgers defeated Wood River last week. Defense has been tough on opposing offenses (giving up 6.2 ppg), and RB Cleo Henslee paces offense.

About the Wolverines: It’s been a quiet championship reign for Weiser after the graduation of all-state performer Brett Spencer, but the Wolverines have played good football this season with five shutout victories. And transfer dual-threat QB Andrew Enders has settled nicely alongside talented cast.

SBLive Idaho pick: Weiser, 38-14.