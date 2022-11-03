Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighters battled blaze at Aurora apartments; three hospitalized
A fire in an Aurora apartment complex on South Parker Road Thursday sent three people to the hospital, and left residents from about 85 units without a home, according to a South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson. South Metro firefighters battled the 2-alarm blaze at 1300 S. Parker Road with Aurora and Denver Fire departments. "We received multiple 911 calls at 12:21 p.m. today," Public Information Officer Lauren Ono said. "When...
Fatal crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo — One person is dead and another sustained serious injuries after a crash in Commerce City on Friday night. At 6:31 p.m. on Friday, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) were called to the 4000 block of E. 60th Avenue in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
1 person killed in Commerce City crash
The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night.
Arapahoe County and American Red Cross create temporary shelter for fire victims
The Thursday afternoon blaze at the Club Valencia Condominiums in Aurora left the residents of 86 destroyed units homeless, so the American Red Cross and Arapahoe County stepped up to create a temporary shelter at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds. County officials have been collecting donations through a fund set up...
Firefighters suspended for having living woman declared dead
DENVER — Two Denver firefighters are being suspended for having a woman declared dead when she was actually still alive. An order of disciplinary action from the Denver Department of Public Safety says on June 24, two firefighters went to help Denver Police officers with a welfare check of a woman. One of the officers went inside to check on the woman, came out and said the woman had lividity (bluish-purple discoloration of the skin seen on a deceased person) and fluid leaking from her body, and that she smelled like she was decomposing.
13 people taken to hospital after big crash on 6th Avenue
DENVER — All lanes 6th Avenue at Kalamath Street have reopened after a 100-car crash Friday morning. The Denver metro area saw several inches of snow accumulation by the time the system moved out around midnight. Authorities warned drivers to watch out for patchy black ice in the Denver...
Denver Fire Lt. suspended, demoted after woman declared dead while she was still alive
A lieutenant with the Denver Fire Department has been suspended and demoted after a woman was declared dead even though she was still alive. The incident happened in June. According to the Denver Fire Department's disciplinary report, firefighters were called to check on a woman. A police officer who had seen the woman described how she looked to Denver Fire Lt. Patrick Lopez. Without going inside where the woman was located, Lopez dialed the on-call doctor at Denver Health and handed the phone to fellow firefighter Marshall Henry, who also did not see the woman. Henry asked the doctor to declare the woman dead. The same police officer returned inside and found that the woman was alive. Both Lopez and Henry were suspended without pay. Lopez lost his rank as lieutenant.
KKTV
Woman found dead near Old Colorado City
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
FOX31's drone flew over the scene of the crash on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street.
Police look for suspects who fired shots in parking lot of Westminster Police
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Officers with the Westminster Police Department (WPD) are looking for the suspects involved in a shots fired case that happened outside of the WPD building on Yates Street and West 91st Avenue. At about 2 a.m., on November 3, a yellow Hummer H2 drove into the...
Suspect in Aurora standoff situation found dead, shelter-in-place canceled
Some scary moments for residents at an Aurora apartment complex today. Aurora police who were searching for a suspect in a shooting found him barricaded in a unit at the Preserve at City Center Apartments. After a four hour stand-off, police found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by police on social media. During the standoff, residents were evacuated from some buildings while...
Family broken-hearted after deadly apartment fire
A woman and her young daughter were killed in a fire that raged early on Halloween at the Tiffany Square apartments in Lakewood.
Teen arrested for reckless manslaughter in Denver shooting
The Denver Police Department says a 14-year-old male has been arrested after a juvenile female was shot and killed on Friday night.
100 cars involved in crash, 6th Avenue reopens
The snow may have moved out, but road conditions across the metro were still icy and wet Friday morning. The conditions led to multiple crashes including a 100-vehicle pileup on 6th Avenue.
KDVR.com
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen’s family is saying things aren’t adding up. Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly …. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a...
Man in violent Aurora arrest plans lawsuit
An attorney for Preston Nunn is preparing for a lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police department in the amount of $10 million.
Teenage carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a teenager accused of stealing a car at gunpoint Wednesday evening. The sheriff's office said dispatchers received a call from a woman who said someone held her at gunpoint and stole her car from her garage in the 9400 block of East Iliff Avenue just before 6:45 p.m.
denverite.com
High winds cause power outages around Denver Saturday
This windy Saturday has been causing outages in metro Denver and Boulder. Xcel Energy said in a statement that roughly 3,000 to 5,000 residents lost power. The outages were all resolved in two hours. They were scattered across the metro area, from neighborhoods east of Colorado Boulevard and into Aurora to the Highlands on Denver’s north side.
2 juveniles wanted for intentionally setting Tiffany Square Apartments fire
Police in Lakewood are searching for two juveniles who detectives say intentionally set the deadly fire at Tiffany Square Apartments early Monday morning. Two people were killed in the fire and 10 others injured, some people jumped from balconies to escape the blaze. Simone Flores lives right by where the blaze began, "Our apartment is right there, the apartments that got burned are right over there."It didn't take long for word to spread through this apartment complex about how the fire might have started. "I guess there was a young boy who poured gasoline on the apartments and ignited the...
Brother of Aurora shooting suspect arrested on accessory charge
AURORA, Colo. — The brother of a man wanted for a shooting in Aurora that left four people dead has been arrested on an accessory charge. Police said Friday that Juan Castorena, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver by Aurora Police officers Friday afternoon. He was booked into jail on a charge of accessory after the fact, first-degree murder.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0