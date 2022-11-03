Read full article on original website
Bend’s annual Witches Paddle: photo gallery
The witches arrived at the fourth annual Bend Witches Paddle at 3 p.m. on Halloween. Witches, warlocks and dogs floated down the river, with sounds of cackling in the crisp air. The witches paddled for a fundraiser in support of MountainStar Relief Nursery with all proceeds going towards the organization. MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is a non-profit organization working directly to help prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed. The fundraising team was collecting diapers, gas cards and grocery cards at the event.
Monster truck competition roars into Redmond
'Monsters of Destruction' brings those big, loud trucks to the First Interstate Bank Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights. More information: https://monstersofdestruction.com/event/redmond-or/ BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
New salon opens in Bend; seeking workers to keep up with demand
Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
▶️ Could parking spaces end new Bend Costco project?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years
Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
An Unbelievable Winter Extravaganza Awaits You in This Oregon Town [MUST SEE Video]
Winter officially arrives on December 21st everywhere. I've never experienced the full effect that Bend, OR has to offer. Have you? I've read and heard about the wonderful hiking and biking trails that this town has. I've passed through many times on my way to and from other destinations. Never have I thought, "I have to experience Bend," till today. I received a brochure on Central Oregon. I inquired about scenic destinations in the PNW online some time ago. Naturally, I paged through. Bend, is the town I have to visit.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
FAITH: Are we that different?
I know there are things in the Word of God that we each interpret differently, but there is much on which we can all agree as wellAmos 3:3 Can two walk together, except they be agreed? I am coming up on my anniversary date as a pastor here in Prineville. December will mark 41 years. My, how things have changed in that amount of time. What was once pasturelands are shopping centers, a high School, parking lots. Where city hall sits was once a mom-and-pop grocery store and a Texaco station across the lot. Some things are still the...
Charges filed in Bend FC Timbers soccer dispute
Criminal mischief charges were filed in Deschutes County Friday against three former administrators of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer team. The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against former executive director Tara Bilanski, former assistant director and coach Jen Davin and former accountant and bookkeeper Emily Williams. The third-degree criminal mischief charges are Class C misdemeanors.
Bend City Council Approves Camping Code Resolution
BEND, OR -- The Bend City Council reviewed their Camping Response Strategy at a work session Wednesday night. The draft code specifies 24 hours as the amount of time an individual can spend in the rights-of-way. This would still require a 72-hour removal notice in the event of a violation which is state law for established campsites. Also, where and how valuable items will be stored was clarified.
La Pine, Madras Crashes Blamed On DUII Drivers
MADRAS, OR -- Madras Police are investigating a crash they believe may have been caused by a drunk driver. Officers responded to 4th and Pine, just beofre 4:30 a.m. Friday, and discovered an SUV upside down below the Willow Creek Bridge (pictured). They say the woman crashed through a concrete retaining barrier. She was pulled from the wreckage and taken to St. Charles Madras.
▶️ 2 election ratings agencies change Oregon 5th District forecast
Two national, non-partisan election ratings agencies have changed their forecast for next week’s election in Oregon’s 5th U.S. congressional district. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball out of the University of Virginia now label the race between Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as “Lean Republican.”
Alcohol involved in early morning crash
Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Weekend shooting in downtown Madras; 3 arrested, including teen
Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested following an early morning shooting in downtown Madras last weekend, police say. Two adults face conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges and the teen is facing attempted murder charges. Madras Police say it happened Saturday at about 1:00 a.m. in the area...
Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks
A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims. The post Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks appeared first on KTVZ.
La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute
A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
Accused man’s fiancée testifies in Bend murder trial, as prosecutors hone in on perceived threat
Prosecutors called Ian Cranston’s fiancée to the stand Friday as a key witness to the 2021 shooting and killing of Barry Washington Jr. in Bend. The prosecution — using Allison Butler’s testimony and cellphone footage she took of the shooting — attempted to shape their argument that Cranston was not actively threatened when he fired the bullet outside a bar in downtown Bend that killed Washington.
▶️ Ian Cranston’s fiancé testifies on Day 2 of murder trial
Friday was the first full day of witness testimony at the murder trial of Ian Cranston in the death of Barry Washington Jr. Among those testifying — Cranston’s fiancé. Cranston is accused of shooting Washington, 22, on the sidewalk at NW Oregon Ave. and NW Wall St. after an argument early on Sept. 19, 2021.
