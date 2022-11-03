Westin Kierland Resort to host celebration with new 'Master of Scotch'

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch by the Council of Whiskey Masters.

Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a senior scotch ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale.

To celebrate Sporbert’s new title, The Westin Kierland Scotch Library is partnering with The Dalmore Scotch Distillery to co-host two events for scotch enthusiasts on Nov.11–12.

The Scotch Library grand reopening and celebration of its ninth anniversary will take place from 6–9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, featuring a cocktail reception, guided tasting from The Dalmore Principal Collection expressions and the unveiling of the newest bottle to the Library Collection.

The Dalmore’s Principal Collection will be the centerpiece of “An Evening with The Dalmore” from 5:30–9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Enjoy a four-course dinner paired with The Dalmore 12 Year, 15 Year, 18 Year and King Alexander III expressions.

“We are excited to partner with The Dalmore to host the grand reopening and celebration of our Scotch Library with an incredibly unique experience for our guests to taste and learn from the Dalmore Distillery experts and our own Master of Scotch, Guy Sporbert,” Mike Tueros, director of food and beverage, said in a press release.

Spobert earned his Master of Scotch certification at the Rothes Glen Castle in Speyside, Scotland in September after taking part in three days of intense master classes, tastings and exams. Sporbert joins four others in the inaugural class of Master of Scotch titleholders named by the Council of Whiskey Masters, one of the leading education and certification bodies for whiskey expertise, according to a press release.

“The Scotch Library at The Westin Kierland is home to a special collection of whiskey, deserving the highest level of appreciation for the long-standing traditions that created it, which is why I pursued the Master of Scotch certification in Scotland,” Sporbert said in the release. “I have dedicated my life to soaking in all aspects of the scotch industry and to be recognized in this way by the Council of Whiskey Masters is such a tremendous honor.”



