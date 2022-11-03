ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Nevada Assembly candidate Reed Mitchell left off Washoe County election lists — twice

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Reed Mitchell has faced at least one challenge he wasn’t expecting in his effort to be elected to Assembly District 26: Washoe County not listing him as a candidate — twice.

His name was left off sample ballots and on the registrar’s webpage of certified candidates that will appear on ballots in Washoe County.

Mitchell’s official statement: “Dang it.”

“It’s hard to imagine that these omissions did not cost me some votes,” he told the RGJ by email. “Third party campaigns are difficulty enough as it is. When you run third party, you’re going up against the incredibly well-funded and organized duopoly.

“They’ve already engineered the campaign process in such a way the third party candidates cannot afford to miss even minor amounts of exposure, not to mention being left off the official sample ballot and candidate website.”

When sample ballots were mailed out to voters in October and the omission of Mitchell’s name was discovered, Washoe County said it was not clear how his name dropped off .

“There are a lot of layers of proofreading,” spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said at the time. “We're really digging into that because whatever the fluke was, we have to make sure it doesn't happen again.”

After the error on the list of certified candidates online was pointed out by the RGJ, Washoe County updated the website with Mitchell’s name. The RGJ learned about the omission from Washoe County School Board Trustee Jeff Church.

“It’s always hard to know whether to chalk these sorts of issues up to malice or incompetence, but since we’re dealing with government institutions, I’d imagine it’s a healthy dose of both,” he said.

When asked whether he thought the District 26 race would be fair, Mitchell said, “Absolutely not. There has been no attempt to right this wrong on the part of the local government.”

Election blog: Nevada nonpartisan voters outnumber Republicans in new report

District 26 is currently represented by Lisa Krasner, who is running for state Senate instead of re-election to the Assembly. It covers Incline Village into south Reno. Mitchell faces Republican Rich DeLong in the race.

As for how he thinks the county could keep such errors from happening again, he said, “Drastically cut the size and scope of government.”

