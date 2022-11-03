National Transportation Safety Board chair checks out Bellevue's street safety measures

Trip features walking and biking tours

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, visited Bellevue on Monday and viewed multiple city projects that are making it safer for people walking, bicycling, rolling, taking transit or driving to get around Bellevue.

Making a stop in Bellevue during a trip to the region, Homendy also learned about the city’s collaboration with public and private partners in its efforts to improve safety on city streets.

“I applaud the City of Bellevue for its work to improve transportation safety, especially for road users,” Homendy said. “The leaders I met with understand that it will take a holistic, multimodal approach to end the public health crisis on our roads and achieve our ultimate goal of zero — the only acceptable number of roadway deaths and serious injuries.”

Homendy attended a walking tour of downtown, participated in a conversation on Innovative Safety Technology Solutions at the T-Mobile 5G Hub in BelRed and joined King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci and Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson on a bike tour of BelRed and downtown. City Manager Brad Miyake also joined Homendy during her visit.

“I’m proud every day of the ways we’re making Bellevue streets safer for all users and supporting regional rails and trails,” Mayor Robinson said. “It’s a real thrill to be able to showcase our progress for a national transportation safety leader.”

Showcased projects and programs during the visit included:

Other attendees included staff from various city departments and the National Transportation Safety Board, and partners from Advanced Mobility Analytics Group, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, the Bellevue Downtown Association, Cascade Bicycle Club, Disability Mobility Initiative, Eastrail Partners, King County, Miovision, Qualcomm, REI, Sound Transit, Spoke, T-Mobile, the state Department of Transportation and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.