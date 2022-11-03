(WJZY) – Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs and father of Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs, has died, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sunday. He was 49. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

