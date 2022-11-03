ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Crash on Route 1 in Chelsea leads to anti-freeze spill, highway closure

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 1 in Massachusetts led to a spill of anti-freeze and a closure of part of the highway early Saturday, according to authorities. Part of the southbound side of Route 1 in Chelsea prior to the Tobin Memorial Bridge was closed following the two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police wrote in a post on Twitter.
CHELSEA, MA
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no...
BOSTON, MA
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
FALMOUTH, MA
Five juveniles arrested on firearms charges after pursuit starting in Worcester

Five juvenile boys were arrested on firearms charges early Sunday following a police pursuit that started in Worcester and ended in Auburn. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, an officer in the department saw a white Ford Explorer in the area of Winter and Grafton Streets at about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle and license plate matched images from a separate incident where shots were fired. The officer called for backup and began following the vehicle, eventually activating his blue lights further down Grafton Street.
WORCESTER, MA
7-year-old Dorchester boy terrified after school bus leaves him stranded

DORCHESTER - A Dorchester boy was terrified and desperate to get home safely after his school bus left him stranded Thursday. "I was so scared. I was asking strangers for help," 7-year old Carmelo Ingram told WBZ-TV. Ingram was forced to make the half-mile walk home unsupervised after his bus from the Henderson School dropped him off well before his usual stop. "I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I was concerned because anything could've happened to him," his mother, Christina Ingram said. "He could've been kidnapped. He could've been hit by a car." The boy was headed home from...
BOSTON, MA
Car in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen located, police say

Police have located the car allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash in Acton that seriously injured a teenager earlier this week, according to authorities. The 13-year-old pedestrian was struck while walking on a crosswalk Wednesday evening. Detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and, through their investigation, identified the vehicle of interest, the Acton Police Department said in a statement Friday. In the footage, a dark-colored SUV, followed by a sedan, could be seen driving from the right side of the screen to the left.
ACTON, MA
Fall River teen accused of running over police officer with ATV

A Fall River teenager accused of running over a police officer with an ATV and leaving him with serious injuries was arrested Saturday morning, according to authorities. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the Fall River Police Department, was struck by the ATV shortly after 7:50 p.m. Friday while trying to stop the 17-year-old driver in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager is accused of driving away from the scene immediately after the encounter, law enforcement said.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
BOSTON, MA
Part of Route 107 in Seabrook closed due to serious crash, police say

SEABROOK, N.H. — Part of Route 107 in Seabrook is closed because of a serious crash, police said. The Seabrook Police Department said that Route 107 is closed between Upper New Zealand Road and Batchelder Road because of the crash. New Hampshire State Police and Seabrook police are investigating.
SEABROOK, NH
