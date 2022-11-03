Read full article on original website
The candidates for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District race
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Election day is one week away and one of the races on the ballot is the Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District. When Troy Carter won a special election to replace Cedric Richmond last year, he knew that he would have to run again this year to keep the seat.
Things to remember ahead of Election Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and there are a few things to remember this season. The Louisiana Secretary of State encourages voters to remember a few things when it comes to Election Day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Nov....
Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls
The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday. A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. However, with 1 percent of undecided voters accounted for, the race is tied at 48 percent.
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority...
Democrat Kotek holds narrow lead over Drazan in Oregon’s gubernatorial race
Democrat Tina Kotek holds a narrow lead over Republican Christine Drazan in the Oregon gubernatorial race, according to a new poll, reversing recent surveys that had found Kotek trailing her Republican opponent. An Emerson College Polling survey released on Friday found Kotek, the former state House speaker, leading Drazan, a...
LHSAA denies Carroll High’s appeal; head football coach and assistant coaches suspended
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 4, 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) denied the appeal for the suspension of Carroll High School head football coach, Brandon Landers, and 7 assistant coaches after the October 20, 2022 altercation. The coaches will be suspended for the remainder of the season and playoffs.
