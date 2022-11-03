Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First Ever STIC Craft Fair
Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As winter draws closer and temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to remember a coat when going out into the cold. Unfortunately, a winter coat is something not everyone can obtain, but thanks to students at LECOM, those unable to get a coat otherwise, had the chance to get one Saturday, […]
NewsChannel 36
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
Two Days Into Our Food-A-Bago Food Drive – See Your Pictures Here
Even after 20 years, I am still in awe of the number of people who take time out of their busy days to stop by our annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW to donate what they can. A dollar, a box of pasta, or many of each. Every...
Hygiene item fundraiser for low-income residents
New York Dental is collecting donations of items such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine products, tissues, hand sanitizer, and shaving cream just to name a few.
localsyr.com
Local dance students to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Students across Central New York will be spotted dancing their way through the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. 19 high school dance students from the Armstrong School of Dance will be taking part in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.
Batch Coffee to celebrate official grand opening
On September 21st, a popular new coffee shop opened for business on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton. On Monday, November 14th, it will be celebrating its official grand opening.
The Perfect Birthday Gift That Will Keep On Giving For Months To Come
November 3rd is a very popular day in the Pitcher household with my sister Michelle, my Uncle Dale and my daughter Tara all celebrating a birthday today...Oh yeah, it's my birthday too. I've mentioned in the past that I know how the Pitcher family celebrates Valentine's Day but my mom...
NewsChannel 36
New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
WETM
New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week
Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
Endicott Gets First Police Radio Upgrade in Broome County
The Endicott Police Department can now better communicate with the rest of law enforcement and other first responders in Broome County as it has become the first in the county to go online with the new Public Safety Radio Network. Some of the radio systems in the county date back...
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
A Letter of Gratitude to Hawk Morning Show Listeners
It's a running joke that because I've lasted with Glenn on the Hawk Morning Show years longer than any of his other partners I'm either a saint or a total glutton for punishment. In reality, although we poke at each other, Glenn is one of my longest friends. Also, I've...
New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store
The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons
Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
Weather: Record heat to subside, but a warm week overall
ITHACA, N.Y. — It feels more like September than November out there, as record-breaking heat caps off an extended spell of warm temperatures in Upstate New York. That will recede to values closer to normal as a cold front pushes in Monday night, but a second if briefer warm spell will provide mild temperatures late in the week.
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home
No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
Street Addiction in Binghamton
The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
