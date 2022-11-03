ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First Ever STIC Craft Fair

Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As winter draws closer and temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to remember a coat when going out into the cold. Unfortunately, a winter coat is something not everyone can obtain, but thanks to students at LECOM, those unable to get a coat otherwise, had the chance to get one Saturday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
BIG FLATS, NY
WETM

New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week

Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store

The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons

Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Record heat to subside, but a warm week overall

ITHACA, N.Y. — It feels more like September than November out there, as record-breaking heat caps off an extended spell of warm temperatures in Upstate New York. That will recede to values closer to normal as a cold front pushes in Monday night, but a second if briefer warm spell will provide mild temperatures late in the week.
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Fire Damages Town of Maine Home

No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
MAINE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy