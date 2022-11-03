ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Letter Handwritten To Prince William From Queen Elizabeth Goes Viral

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEw1s_0ixg6Q0p00

To the outside world, Queen Elizabeth II was a figurehead, surrounded by regality and protocol. But she had a family, some of whom knew her as “granny.” This fact is made once again relevant by an old letter Queen Elizabeth hand-wrote herself, addressed to Prince William.

The note, short but full of meaning itself, was penned years ago but has recently gone viral following the queen’s death on September 8 at the age of 96. She died surrounded by many of her loved ones, including Prince William, who is her grandson through her son Prince Charles and his late wife Princess Diana. The official Twitter account of the Royal Household Mail shared her letter online, where it has received extensive attention.

A handwritten letter penned by Queen Elizabeth has gone viral

On October 25, the Royal Household Mail account shared a post labeled, “A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII & sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar.” The letter itself, written by Queen Elizabeth herself reads, “William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny,” scrawled across Buckingham Palace stationary, complete with an official letterhead. It was originally written 25 years ago.

According to the caption, the letter itself had been in the possession of an unnamed former employee of the late Princess Diana. It was sold to Boston’s RR Auction and, back in 2016, was auctioned off for an estimated $1,000.

Glimpses into royal family life as a family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cv5c_0ixg6Q0p00
Queen Elizabeth wrote a sweet letter to her grandson, Prince William / KGC-49/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX Copyright 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED / ImageCollect

An RR Auction spokesperson called this letter “a seldom-encountered piece of correspondence from within the royal family, enhanced by its fitting Christmastime association.” Indeed, letters like this and candid videos of the royal family members behaving like any other parents paint a different picture from the distant opulence of palace life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNtaY_0ixg6Q0p00
Christmas is a celebrated time among the royal family / YouTube screenshot

The spokesperson mentioned Christmas and its importance. Indeed, the royal family has many traditions for the winter holiday, such as a luncheon held at Buckingham Palace; this had traditionally been hosted by the queen, but other members host Christmas parties throughout the season. Queen Elizabeth would also head to her favored Sandringham Estate and donate to local charities. This will mark the first holiday season without the monarch there for the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwzpZ_0ixg6Q0p00
QUEEN ELIZABETH II, (aka Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor), (no date) / Everett Collection

Comments / 5

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III

The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy