Sioux City, IA

kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire

RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the...
RICKETTS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Scruffy Deputies? It’s For A Good Cause

Orange City, Iowa — If you get stopped by a Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy or you see a member of the sheriff’s staff and they are sporting a few more whiskers than they normally do — it’s OK. They didn’t forget to shave. In...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA

WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden hospital seeks OK to expand and renovate

HAWARDEN—Hawarden Regional Healthcare CEO Jayson Pullman gave an update at the Oct. 26 Hawarden City Council meeting on the $11.2 million hospital renovation and expansion project. Afterward, the city council approved setting its Nov. 23 meeting as the date for a public hearing to consider allowing the hospital the...
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Paullina man arrested for fake $100 bill

PAULLINA—A 34-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of David Charles Barber stemmed from him asking a cashier at the Dollar General in Paullina to break a fake $100 bill into smaller bills on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the Paullina Police Department.
PAULLINA, IA

