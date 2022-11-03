Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in IowaToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this monthKristen WaltersSioux City, IA
Chair of the Iowa Democrat party reacts to Trump in Sioux City
According to politico's predictions, many of Iowa's midterm races are likely to end with Republicans claiming victory, especially the races for Governor and U.S Senate.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Guest speakers announced for Trump’s Sioux City Rally
While Trump is expected to address the crowd at 7 p.m., seven others are expected to speak to the crowd that day with speeches starting at 4 p.m.
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
ourquadcities.com
Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire
RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the...
kiwaradio.com
Cherokee Locker Among Three Meat Processing Plants Receiving Federal Funding
Iowa — A Cherokee meat processing company is among three in Iowa receiving federal funding as part of a new program. A more than half a million dollar grant will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee. Meanwhile, the new owners...
Update: Endangered teen found, police say
The Sioux City Police Department sent an update about a 17-year-old last seen in Morningside.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
kiwaradio.com
Scruffy Deputies? It’s For A Good Cause
Orange City, Iowa — If you get stopped by a Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy or you see a member of the sheriff’s staff and they are sporting a few more whiskers than they normally do — it’s OK. They didn’t forget to shave. In...
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
kscj.com
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
Daylight savings ends this weekend
While the extra hour of sleep may sound pleasant for many a family nurse practitioner at MercyOne, Tonja Winekauf says, Siouxlanders may not feel as refreshed when they wake up that morning.
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors update RAGBRAI vendor licensing
It's still months before the next RAGBRAI route will be announced, but Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are talking steps to increase the likelihood the annual bike ride returns to Sioux City.
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden hospital seeks OK to expand and renovate
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Regional Healthcare CEO Jayson Pullman gave an update at the Oct. 26 Hawarden City Council meeting on the $11.2 million hospital renovation and expansion project. Afterward, the city council approved setting its Nov. 23 meeting as the date for a public hearing to consider allowing the hospital the...
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe
The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer's family that she has been located.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue members address volunteer shortage happening in small communities
STANTON, Neb. -- A fire and rescue agency in northeast Nebraska is facing a volunteer shortage. Stanton Fire and Rescue are looking for new volunteers for both its fire and EMS agencies. In 2003, the EMS agency had 22 EMTs on staff, but are now down to six. There are...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina man arrested for fake $100 bill
PAULLINA—A 34-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of David Charles Barber stemmed from him asking a cashier at the Dollar General in Paullina to break a fake $100 bill into smaller bills on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the Paullina Police Department.
640 acres burned during large field fire in Crawford County, officials say
No one was inured after more than 17 fire departments in Siouxland fought a field fire on Wednesday.
