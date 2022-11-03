Read full article on original website
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Nick Saban reveals message to Brian Kelly before taking LSU job
It was major news when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the LSU job. After all, historically speaking, Notre Dame is a job you never leave willingly once you get it. However, the Tigers were still able to poach him. Now, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has revealed the message he gave to Kelly before taking the job.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio
Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. He called out his players...
College football world blasts terrible referee decision
Saturday afternoon’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs was an absolutely massive game in the College Football Playoff landscape. As a result, you’d expect everyone involved to be at their absolute best from the players, to the coaches, to the game’s officials. But apparently, the referees didn’t quite get the memo.
Paul Finebaum: 'The window on the Saban dynasty is closing'
Is doomsday approaching Alabama and Nick Saban? According to Paul Finebaum, it’s closer than ever. “For starters, that window on the Saban dynasty is closing there. They are not going to get back in it this year,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter Sunday morning. “And it means a lot for Brian Kelly who came in because he wanted to take on Nick Saban. That’s the reason he said he left Notre Dame, and already he has scored a victory.
New AP Top 25 Poll released after chaotic Week 10 of college football
A couple of big-time matchups got a lot of the attention in Week 10, but the excitement spread all throughout college football this weekend. Nine ranked teams fell during Week 10, and those chaotic results have impacted the AP Top 25 Poll in a big way. Georgia was the No....
Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch This Weekend
College football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his "No. 1 team to watch" in this weekend's slate of exciting matchups. Sitting atop his list at the No. 1 position is the Jackson State football program led by head coach Deion Sanders. Take a look at RGIII's full top-five list...
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday
Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
Justin Fields Breaks Record for Most QB Rushing Yards in a Game
Fields breaks record for most QB rushing yards in a game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields broke the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Fields broke Michael Vick's 173-yard game on the ground,...
Top Heisman candidates flounder in Week 10
This weekend wasn't great for college football's Heisman Trophy contenders. With the two frontrunners struggling, the door is open for a wide-open Heisman race in the final month of the regular season. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker came in as the favorite after the Volunteers' 8-0 start. Hooker crashed and burned...
Hugh Freeze has 'a list in mind' of programs he would listen to
It is no secret that up-and-coming coaches from small programs would entertain the notion of speaking to larger institutions if the timing is right. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders admitted in a recent episode of 60 Minutes that he would be willing to listen to an athletic director of a Power Five program if the said program were interested in Sanders leading its’ program.
Pete Thamel reveals latest on Auburn head coach search, names top contenders
After firing Bryan Harsin early in the week, Auburn is onto a coaching search and doing so with a new athletic director in John Cohen. On College GameDay on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel gave a look at what the coaching search could look like for the Tigers. “Expect...
ESPN’s College GameDay Reveals Destination for Week 11
The crew will be on hand for a game involving one of the country’s few remaining undefeated teams.
Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play
Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
That Didn't Age Well: Looking at old tweets from Tennessee fans after loss to Georgia
Fans, I get it. It felt like 1998. Rocky Top was back. I may have acted the same way leading up to this game. Or maybe I would have learned from last season, when you all guaranteed a win over Georgia just to lose 41-17. Well, they did not learn....
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins outlast Bears despite record-setting rushing by Justin Fields
CHICAGO — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3)...
Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 9
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — or so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.
Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 9
It’s starting to feel like this is the last relatively “down” week in the Pac-12 conference before things start to get pretty crazy once again. A few weeks ago we had some major shakeups, with Oregon playing UCLA, and USC playing Utah, but the past week or two have been calm in terms of high-profile matchups. This week the No. 8 Ducks face Colorado, the No. 9 Trojans take on Cal, the No. 12 Bruins play Arizona State, and the No. 14 Utes play Arizona. The most interesting game on the entire slate may be No. 23 Oregon State traveling up...
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
