Fort Worth, TX

Related
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts terrible referee decision

Saturday afternoon’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs was an absolutely massive game in the College Football Playoff landscape. As a result, you’d expect everyone involved to be at their absolute best from the players, to the coaches, to the game’s officials. But apparently, the referees didn’t quite get the memo.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: 'The window on the Saban dynasty is closing'

Is doomsday approaching Alabama and Nick Saban? According to Paul Finebaum, it’s closer than ever. “For starters, that window on the Saban dynasty is closing there. They are not going to get back in it this year,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter Sunday morning. “And it means a lot for Brian Kelly who came in because he wanted to take on Nick Saban. That’s the reason he said he left Notre Dame, and already he has scored a victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday

Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Hoops Rumors

Top Heisman candidates flounder in Week 10

This weekend wasn't great for college football's Heisman Trophy contenders. With the two frontrunners struggling, the door is open for a wide-open Heisman race in the final month of the regular season. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker came in as the favorite after the Volunteers' 8-0 start. Hooker crashed and burned...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze has 'a list in mind' of programs he would listen to

It is no secret that up-and-coming coaches from small programs would entertain the notion of speaking to larger institutions if the timing is right. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders admitted in a recent episode of 60 Minutes that he would be willing to listen to an athletic director of a Power Five program if the said program were interested in Sanders leading its’ program.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play

Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — or so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 9

It’s starting to feel like this is the last relatively “down” week in the Pac-12 conference before things start to get pretty crazy once again. A few weeks ago we had some major shakeups, with Oregon playing UCLA, and USC playing Utah, but the past week or two have been calm in terms of high-profile matchups. This week the No. 8 Ducks face Colorado, the No. 9 Trojans take on Cal, the No. 12 Bruins play Arizona State, and the No. 14 Utes play Arizona. The most interesting game on the entire slate may be No. 23 Oregon State traveling up...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

The 10 players banned from the NFL

In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.

