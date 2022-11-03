ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

nbcboston.com

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Severely Injured in Winthrop Stabbing

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said. Winthrop police confirm the victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries after he was found with stab wounds in front of 600 Shirley Street. Shirley Street from Moore to...
WINTHROP, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Fatal Shooting Is Second Homicide in One Day

BROCKTON — State and Brockton police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton's second homicide that day. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said the man — who is not being identified — was shot to death at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Man shot and killed in Boston overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brockton

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts. The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street. The investigation is ongoing.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Police: Teenager Who Struck Officer in Fall River With ATV Arrested

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they arrested the driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old from Fall River in connection to the incident with an ATV that happened between Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager attempted to flee...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in the South End

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Boston's South End late Friday night. Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth St. Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared the man dead at the scene, according to authorities.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton

BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery

A man and woman said they were attacked as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind a convenience store. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night. Police arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Find Car Sought in Acton Hit-and-Run That Injured Teen

Police said Friday they had located a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old boy into a coma earlier this week in Acton, Massachusetts. The crash happened Wednesday evening on Great Road. The victim, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., was flown to a Boston hospital.
ACTON, MA

