Man stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan, police say
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said. The 31-year-old victim was attacked outside a restaurant, La Casa Del Mofongo, at Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street in Washington Heights at around 4:45 a.m., police said. He was […]
NYPD: Man stabbed in the neck on Soundview subway platform; suspect wanted
Police can't confirm if the victim was stabbed by a knife, but they say he was punctured the neck.
NYPD: Man escapes attack after being struck by pickup truck, shot at
NEW YORK - Police say a 25-year-old man managed to survive an incredible ordeal that started with a crash and ended with shots being fired overnight in Queens. According to investigators, the victim crashed his car into a white pickup truck after swerving to avoid a dark-colored SUV that was apparently heading straight toward him on College Point Boulevard. Someone inside the SUV allegedly approached the man with a gun. Police said the man got out of his car and started to run, but he was struck by the pickup truck and fired upon. The man got away with minor injuries. Police are still looking for the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Two Sought for Robbery of Woman, 70, in her Home
The NYPD is searching for the two people seen in the attached photo who are sought for questioning in connection with a robbery that occurred in University Heights. Police said that on Saturday, Oct. 29, at around 2.40 p.m., a man and a woman approached a 70-year-old woman and engaged her in conversation.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing
Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 women hospitalized in overnight shooting at Harlem NYCHA complex: police
Two women were shot outside a West Harlem NYCHA complex late Friday night, according to police. The gunman opened fire around 11 p.m. outside the Frederick E. Samuel apartments, officials said.
79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver
NEW YORK – A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car on Church Avenue near East 52nd Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Saturday night. The New York City Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:20. During their investigation, detectives soon learned that a white Ford van struck the elderly woman as she exited her vehicle. The van fled the scene. She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. At this time, no suspects have The post 79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting of Bronx man
Police say 27-year-old Jaleel Shakoor was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gerry Massella.
Woman arrested in stabbing at Midtown steakhouse
NEW YORK -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing inside a restaurant in Midtown.It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. Police say two women having dinner at the restaurant became angry when a man sitting at a nearby table got into an argument with a restaurant employee.One of the women allegedly approached the man with a knife and stabbed him in the back before she and the other woman ran off.The 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The restaurant worker was not hurt.Police say 41-year-old Joan Thompson, of West Harlem, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with assault and menacing.
VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Queens driver run off road, rammed with car, shot at
Police released dramatic footage on Sunday of a car attack that took place in Queens on Wednesday in which a driver was run off the road and shot at.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments in Jerome Park, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments, a 12-story mixed-use building in Jerome Park, The Bronx. Designed by Stephen B. Jacobs Group and developed by Douglaston Development, the structure yields 189 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 130 units for residents at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $60,050.
NYPD searches for teen Bronx girl missing since Thursday
Officers say 14-year-old Anjelysse Gonzalez was last seen leaving Lehman High School on Thursday around 11 a.m.
Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train
NEW YORK – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl on a subway train two weeks ago. Today, the NYPD released a sketch of the man wanted for the assault. According to the NYPD, on October 18th, at around 3:27 pm, the man approached an 11-year-old girl on the northbound train inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse Station. The man approached the 11-year-old and displayed a knife before proceeding to touch her inappropriately on her body. The suspect fled the station. The post Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem. Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said.
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – November 19, 1980: The NYC Ramrod Shooting. 2 Killed, 6 Injured In Hate Crime Murder Spree
On the night of November 19, 1980 Ronald Crumpley 38, a former Transit Authority policeman and son of a minister, spent the evening cruising the streets of New York’s Greenwich Village in his father’s stolen blue Cadillac. He fired three shots from an automatic handgun at Sim’s Deli shortly before 11:00 p.m. wounding at least three people and shattering the front plate glass window. Minutes later, he drove to Christopher Street and stopped in front of two gay bars, Sneakers and Ramrod, which were next door to each other on the West Side Highway (West Street).
NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting
NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...
