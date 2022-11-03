Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO