WMDT.com
North Caroline upset Easton 41-14, knocks them out the MPSSAA playoffs
EASTON, Md- The North Caroline Bulldogs pull off the massive upset in blowout fashion over the Easton Warriors 41-14 led by Zymear Smith’s five rushing touchdowns. This first-round matchup in the MPSSAA playoffs was expected to go to Easton as they were the two seed and were coming off a complete turnaround from last season’s 3-6 record. North Caroline had lost to Easton earlier in the season 33-20 but this matchup was different in the Bulldogs’ favor.
Cape Gazette
A near-perfect day of fishing on the Angler
On Oct. 31, I was up at 3:30 a.m. and out the door around 4. I had packed my breakfast and lunch the night before, and emptied the ice maker in my refrigerator into plastic bags that were ready for my fishing cooler, so all I had to do was get dressed and head out the door.
WGMD Radio
Pedestrian Struck by Pickup near Lincoln Thursday Night
A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening just after 7. Delaware State Police say the 30 year old pedestrian was walking on the white line on Johnson Road towards Route 113. The pickup turned right off Route 113 and struck the pedestrian with its right headlight and side mirror. Police say the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.
The Dispatch
Charges After Serious Hotel Assault
OCEAN CITY — A Davidson, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges after strangling his girlfriend and trying to flee the scene. Around 9:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer located a female victim sitting on a bench outside the hotel. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from her nose and had a swollen upper lip. All of her clothing was covered in blood, and she was fighting back tears while grimacing in pain, according to police reports. The victim told police she believed her shoulder was dislocated.
WMDT.com
Man hit alongside road near Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
WBOC
Three Candidates Seek Wicomico County Executive Position
OMICO COUNTY, Md. – There will be a new leader at the helm of Wicomico County following the November 8th General Election as three candidates vie to be elected the next County Executive. The candidates include Republican Julie Giordano, Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Muir Boda (L)
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – November 4, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A local couple was arrested last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown hotel room when each claimed the other had assaulted themselves. Around 4:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female, later identified as Lindsay Donophan, 33, of Ocean City, who had a dog on a leash.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.
starpublications.online
Lights, camera, action: Feature film series to be filmed in Seaford
On Monday, Nov. 7 there will be a road closure on South Pine Street from High Street south to the Riverwalk between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. due to the filming of a feature length film series. Clay Snead of Top Shelf Entertainment said it’s a project that has been a few years in the making.
WGMD Radio
Driver Cited for DUI after Crash on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy near Milton
A 21 year old driver has been cited for DUI after a crash Thursday night just after 11 that sent a car into a home off Lewes Georgetown Highway. Delaware State Police say a Lexus was eastbound and making left turn into a private residence when a Yucon traveling behind the Lexus struck it’s rear and and went out of control and struck a residence. The driver was cited for DUI, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. There were no injuries.
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Cambridge Area Home
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating a late Wednesday night fire that left a Cambridge area home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 3547 Griffith Neck Road. It took the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company approximately...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
WBOC
Confederate Flag Deters Delaware Democrats from Return Day Tradition
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The midterm election signifies a historic holiday in Delaware. Return Day has taken place in Georgetown for 200 years, but this year the Democratic Party of Delaware has called on it's candidates to refrain from riding the carriages in the event parade. The Return Day tradition is...
NASA postpones Antares rocket launch
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – NASA postponed the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft Sunday morning due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center at Dulles. NASA said liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled for a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m. Monday morning at […]
Delaware man gets 13-years jail for 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City
A Delaware man will serve the next 13-years behind bars for a May 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City.
WBOC
2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Felton
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision that killed two people last night in the Felton area. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 4 at 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was driving on the wrong side of the road in the left southbound lane of Route 13. A 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, south of Reeves Crossing Road, approaching the Malibu. Police say the Malibu struck the Scion head-on. After impact, both vehicles spun out until coming to a rest.
