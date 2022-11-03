ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow police adds horses, mounted unit to department

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cV5uc_0ixg5fCD00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department will soon welcome some new four-legged officers to its force, but these officers won’t be K9s. They’ll be horses, making up the department’s brand new mounted patrol unit.

For pretty much as far back as he can remember, Detective Connor Poole has spent his days riding horses. “I’ve grown up around them,” Poole said. “I’ve used them with cattle, I’ve used them on the ranch.”

And soon, in his role as a Broken Arrow PD detective, his horse will come to work with him.

Officer Kaitlin Anderson’s will too.

They’ll be combining their passion for riding horses, with their duty to protect and serve. “I’m very excited,” Anderson said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

It’s all part of their role in the department’s brand-new mounted patrol unit.

“We’ll be out at special events, parades,” she said.

“There is of course the PR aspect, search and rescue, honor guard,” Poole said.

They’ll give officers a bird’s eye perspective and a new way to navigate not only at crowded events, but during investigations too. They proved helpful in a recent search for a missing man.

“The vegetation was far too dense for people to go through on foot,” Poole said. “These allowed us to be up above that vegetation and look down and possibly fund pathways that gentleman had taken.”

Once they pass upcoming trainings and certifications, the horses will be considered just as much a member of the force as the officers riding them.

“They are protected and provided by the agency,” Poole said. “And if assaulted or anything were to happen, they are protected like a police officer.”

And when the officers go home, their horses come with them.

“[My horse] and I ride around a lot out at our pasture together,” Anderson said.

Together, growing an unbreakable commitment to their community, and to each other.

“Just our bond,” Poole said. “Me and him have a good bond, a good relationship, and we enjoy each other’s presence.”

BAPD officials say the horse officers are still in the process of going through trainings and gaining official certifications to be considered officers and expect that will all happen in the next few months.

They say could see the unit patrolling events and working alongside officers in the field starting early next year.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Alleged carjacking turns chase ending on Broken Arrow Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after an alleged carjacking ended with a police chase on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to Tulsa Police, the victim said one of the suspects asked for a car ride in Broken Arrow. When the two reached 51st and Yale, the victim...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Man found in stolen car, carrying fentanyl in Pokémon tin

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have made a second arrest involving Pokémon. Officers were searching for a stolen SUV after receiving an alert from the Flock Safety System. Officers using the Tulsa police helicopter found the SUV at a motel near Admiral and Memorial. “They were able to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Women learn about firefighting at annual camp

TULSA, Okla. — A camp was held to teach women about fire service. The women who signed up for the 9th Annual Camp Fierce had many different reasons, like 15-year-old Matti Biscoe. “I’ve wanted to be a firefighter since I was in second grade,” Biscoe said. And...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy

A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mayor Bynum shows support for midtown donut shop after vandalism

TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor of Tulsa showed his support for a midtown donut shop that recently had a Molotov cocktail thrown through their window. On Oct. 15, the Donut Hole, near 31st and Peoria, hosted an event where drag queens served customers donuts. After the event, the owner...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Animal Welfare waives cat adoption frees for November

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW), located near East Apache St. and North Yale Ave., is waiving all adoption fees on cats for the month of November, according to a press release from the City of Tulsa. The release said TAW received more than 50 cats and wants...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Uninjured After Overnight Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is uninjured after an overnight rollover crash in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash happened near South 129th East Avenue and East 11th Street. The driver of the vehicle told police that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, causing him to hit a curb and a power pole.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
102K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy