In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
WDEF
Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
chattanoogacw.com
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
freightwaves.com
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
WDEF
Car drives up with more fentanyl during Sequatchie drug raid
DAUS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sequatchie County deputies are looking for a suspect who drove up on their raid of a suspect drug house. Deputies and narcotics officers were serving warrants at a home in the Daus community, south of Dunlap, on Thursday. The Sheriff says the warrants were the...
WDEF
Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
mcnewstn.com
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony
Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
WTVCFOX
Fence company robbed at gunpoint in Hixson Friday
HIXSON, Tenn. — Someone robbed a business on Hixson Pike at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The robbery happened at a A-Affordable Fence Company on the 7600 block of Hixson Pike at about 11 a.m. No one was hurt. Right now, authorities say...
WSMV
Fire reignites in Warren County
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department warned the public of a reignited fire on Harrison Ferry Mountain. The fire was started on Oct. 24 by an individual who was banned from the premises. The man, Robert Vincent Halter, has since been arrested and charged. Crews were...
WTVCFOX
Appeals court rules Hamilton County deputies violated man's 4th amendment in traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An appeals court is siding with a man who claims two Hamilton County deputies violated his 4th amendment right by prolonging a traffic stop without reasonable suspicion that he had drugs. An appeal says that on April 17, 2019, plaintiff William Klaver was traveling south...
AutoGuide.com
Volkswagen at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
While wandering around widely diverging attractions at the recent Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, where ratrods, pristine muscle cars and automotive oddities of varying descriptions gather to be ogled and photographed by attendees, I was struck by the display from one of the event’s biggest corporate partners: Volkswagen. Representing old Vee-dub,...
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas
Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
Grundy County Herald
Sheriff addresses concerns about Chief Deputy
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has had no lack of controversy since the transition to a new administration Sept.1. Among a slew of allegations, the behavior of Chief Deputy Brandon King when he worked for another law enforcement agency has been the topic of social media and rumor mills.
ehstalon.com
Passion pursuer chooses Etowah
Over the course of over 15 years, Amy Blanton has felt a natural calling to adopt and foster numerous children. After this experience, however, she felt inspired to change her career path, while still continuing to pursue her passion for working in school systems. Blanton is among Etowah High School’s newest teachers in the Special Education department and already loves her job.
WTVCFOX
New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 4
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Depaprtment. 22-015204- 1460 Mack Smith Rd- Theft- While working an off duty job at Parkridge East Hospital an officer was approached by security and asked to take a theft report from an employee. The employee reported she had eaten at Cracker Barrel on Monday night and apparently dropped her wallet. The wallet was picked up by unknown suspects. Suspects used a check for $626.00 at the Target on Gunbarrel Rd. The suspects also attempted to use her credit cards but were unsuccessful.
WTVCFOX
Auto shop owner arrested for having meth, other drugs in his camper, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An auto shop owner was arrested after meth and other drugs were found in his camper, according to the Red Bank Department. On Monday Red Bank responded to the home of James Thompson with a warrant. Police say they approached Thompson's camper and knocked on the...
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. An arrest report we obtained from East Ridge Police identifies the man as Mitchell Frady. The report says the man told officers after his capture he was trying to cross the Georgia-Tennessee state line to evade the officers chasing him in Catoosa County. He...
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
