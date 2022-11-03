ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1

Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Yardbarker

Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play

Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Bears fans raging after blown pass interference call on final drive

The Chicago Bears were close to playing for overtime or beating the Miami Dolphins in regulation. Quarterback Justin Fields, who had a record-setting day, was moving the ball down the field on the Bears’ final drive. He threw a deep pass to the newly acquired Chase Claypool, who jumped for the ball but could not haul in the catch. The video replay of the jump made Bears fans upset.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ex-Bulls Guard Ben Gordon arrested at Chicago McDonalds

Ben Gordon, a former Bulls guard had yet another run-in with the law in the wee hours of Friday morning. Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested on allegations he beat up two security guards at a fast food outlet in Chicago early Friday morning. Chicago police responded to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MISportsNow

GVSU Beats Ferris State in GLIAC Tournament Semifinals

ALLENDALE – Grand Valley State shutout league rival Ferris State on Friday night in a GLIAC conference tournament semifinal. Taylor Reid scored twice for the Lakers, and Kacy Lauer recorded three assists to pace the GVSU offense. Kennedy Bearden scored the other Laker goal early in the first half, it what would prove to be the game-winner.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Hoops Rumors

Top Heisman candidates flounder in Week 10

This weekend wasn't great for college football's Heisman Trophy contenders. With the two frontrunners struggling, the door is open for a wide-open Heisman race in the final month of the regular season. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker came in as the favorite after the Volunteers' 8-0 start. Hooker crashed and burned...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Mohamed Ibrahim powers Minnesota past Nebraska

Mohamed Ibrahim scored two second-half touchdowns to lift Minnesota to a 20-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday in a Big Ten game at Lincoln, Neb. Ibrahim ran for 128 yards on 32 carries, his 17th consecutive 100-yard performance to make him the third player in school history with 4,000 rushing yards for his career. He had only 18 yards at the half and the Golden Gophers (6-3, 3-3) mustered just 31 total yards en route to facing a 10-0 deficit.
LINCOLN, NE

