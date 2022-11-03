Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Desmond Howard calls out Michigan State staffer, others for tunnel inaction
ESPN’s College GameDay show was in Athens, Georgia on Saturday for a top-three showdown between Georgia and Tennessee, but the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State the week prior was still major point of discussion. Desmond Howard, a former Wolverines receiver and an analyst on the show, used...
4 Detroit Lions coaching candidates to replace Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of the most well-liked figures in the NFL. Liked by players and
Yardbarker
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present, though, as the King has relinquished his crown.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
LeBron James will soon be 38 years old. He is currently in the 20th NBA season of his career and is still one of the best players in the league. While he may be showing subtle signs of decline, he's yet to show any major decline. James is on track...
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson, former Iowa TE, notches first career catch with Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson is wasting no time in making an impact on his new team. Before the NFL Trade Deadline, Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings’ Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders is Hockenson’s 1st game for his new team. The...
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
WATCH: West Michigan high school football teams battle for district titles
High school football teams throughout West Michigan hit the gridiron Friday night with district championships on the line.
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Rutgers, 52-17
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michigan football wasn’t exactly sharp after the first drive in the first half, and found itself down at halftime thanks to missing two long field goals. However, the usual second-half defensive adjustments paid off in a big way at Rutgers. Linebacker Michael Barrett secured two...
247Sports
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Yardbarker
Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play
Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
Yardbarker
Bears fans raging after blown pass interference call on final drive
The Chicago Bears were close to playing for overtime or beating the Miami Dolphins in regulation. Quarterback Justin Fields, who had a record-setting day, was moving the ball down the field on the Bears’ final drive. He threw a deep pass to the newly acquired Chase Claypool, who jumped for the ball but could not haul in the catch. The video replay of the jump made Bears fans upset.
Sluggish Second-Half Offense Sinks Titans
Twenty-two yards and one first down after halftime was not enough to hang on to a lead against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yardbarker
Ex-Bulls Guard Ben Gordon arrested at Chicago McDonalds
Ben Gordon, a former Bulls guard had yet another run-in with the law in the wee hours of Friday morning. Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested on allegations he beat up two security guards at a fast food outlet in Chicago early Friday morning. Chicago police responded to...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
GVSU Beats Ferris State in GLIAC Tournament Semifinals
ALLENDALE – Grand Valley State shutout league rival Ferris State on Friday night in a GLIAC conference tournament semifinal. Taylor Reid scored twice for the Lakers, and Kacy Lauer recorded three assists to pace the GVSU offense. Kennedy Bearden scored the other Laker goal early in the first half, it what would prove to be the game-winner.
Top Heisman candidates flounder in Week 10
This weekend wasn't great for college football's Heisman Trophy contenders. With the two frontrunners struggling, the door is open for a wide-open Heisman race in the final month of the regular season. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker came in as the favorite after the Volunteers' 8-0 start. Hooker crashed and burned...
In search of 9th straight win, Cavs visit Clippers
On an eight-game winning streak with consecutive victories on their current road swing, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to the
Yardbarker
Mohamed Ibrahim powers Minnesota past Nebraska
Mohamed Ibrahim scored two second-half touchdowns to lift Minnesota to a 20-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday in a Big Ten game at Lincoln, Neb. Ibrahim ran for 128 yards on 32 carries, his 17th consecutive 100-yard performance to make him the third player in school history with 4,000 rushing yards for his career. He had only 18 yards at the half and the Golden Gophers (6-3, 3-3) mustered just 31 total yards en route to facing a 10-0 deficit.
Comments / 0