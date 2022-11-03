Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Midnight Madness returns to downtown Ann Arbor in early December
ANN ARBOR – Knock out holiday shopping early this year with Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 2. Tree Town businesses and restaurants will be open late during the annual event offering event discounts, specials, bonus gift cards, giveaways and free gifts. Midnight Madness shoppers will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all
The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
100 historic photos tell the story of Ann Arbor’s Jones School, Community High
ANN ARBOR, MI - A lot of history has taken place inside the building at 401 N. Division St. in Ann Arbor, from its time as an elementary school that was an anchor in Ann Arbor’s historically Black neighborhood to its last 50 years as a forward-thinking model for an alternative school.
Old Town Tavern to celebrate 50 years with 72-cent drink specials, live music
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An old-school “townie” bar will soon be celebrating 50 years in the same family, reviving previous menu favorites and hosting live music in an event spanning the weekend. Old Town Tavern, 122 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, has been operating as a bar since...
thesuntimesnews.com
Coming Saline Craft Show is Among Nation’s Best
One of the best craft shows in the U.S. is upon us and taking place in our own backyard. The Saline Craft Show is ranked #43 among the nation’s top shows, up from a previous ranking of #67. In a press release, sponsors of the rankings explained, “Sunshine Artist’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
See Andrew Bird at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on April 7
ANN ARBOR – Grammy-nominated vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and whistler Andrew Bird will be performing at the Michigan Theater on April 7, 2023. Presented by The Ark and ann arbor’s 107one, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. In 1997, Bird began his recording career and has released 17...
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New attractions to check out in Oak Park
Oak Park, a city, known for nestled neighborhoods is petite in size, but there are some pretty big new happenings there. “It’s transforming almost overnight and really neat,” Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate told “Live in the D’s, April Morton. April paid a visit recently to the city, to get a glimpse of the transformation.
fox2detroit.com
Powerful Ypsilanti mural features names of murder victims
A 16-year-old boy helped create a billboard in Ypsilanti that starts conversations and honors murder victims. The work of art will be officially unveiled Nov. 12.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to temporarily close as glass house gets $10M renovation
DETROIT – The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle will undergo $10 million in renovations in mid-November. Starting Nov. 14, the final phase of the conservatory’s revitalization of the upper 60 feet of the 80-foot-tall glass dome will be underway. The park was granted $7.5 million of...
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone
Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
metrodetroitmommy.com
2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun
The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kids Coalition Against Hunger works to ‘Send Hunger Packing’ with event in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Michigan organization is working to fight hunger. Thousands of volunteers will descend on Ann Arbor Pioneer High School on Saturday to pack 30,000 meals for people in need. The assembly line process was put together with help from three Rotary clubs in Ann Arbor...
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: New holiday tree show at Gardner White
Gear up for the holidays with Gardner White. On Nov. 9, the retailer will unveil its Twinkle Town at Gardner White at its Warren store. Guests can enjoy the event’s Parade of Trees, which features 12 7-foot trees decorated by a dozen Michigan fashion and lifestyle influencers, including the stars of HGTV’s "Bargain Block." Trees will be inspired by home decor themes, and the public will be invited to vote for their favorite online at gardwhit.co/twinkle through Dec. 18. Top vote getters will win prizes from $1,000 to $5,000 for their favorite charity. A family kickoff party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Santa will also be on site Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 4 from Nov. 11 through Dec. 18. Guests are encouraged to share the season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. Visit gardner-white.com.
As Ann Arbor pushes speed reduction, ‘slow down’ signs go missing
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is inviting community members to weigh in on the city’s plan for a new speed-reduction program to further the city’s traffic-safety goals. “Vision Zero=Zero Deaths,” the city tweeted this past week. “Higher speeds lead to fatalities and serious injuries. The Speed Management Program will use engineering tools on major streets to address speeding across the city.”
DBusiness Daily Update: Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Prepares New Programming for Holiday Season, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Prepares New Programming for Holiday Season, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Big Sean partnering with Emagine theaters to sell exclusive snack box, t-shirts for charitable cause
DETROIT – Well-known Detroit rapper Big Sean is teaming up with movie theater chain Emagine Entertainment to sell exclusive merchandise and donate proceeds to charity as the second “Black Panther” movie hits the big screen. Starting Nov. 10, Emagine theaters throughout Michigan -- and a few locations...
thelivingstonpost.com
LeBoutique in downtown Howell looking for a new owner
LeBoutique Upscale Resale, a huge retail attraction in downtown Howell for two decades, is looking for a new owner. The shop, located at 115 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell, has long been a favorite of shoppers, selling high-end designer fashion items and some home accessories. Owner Mary Ann...
