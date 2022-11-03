ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Midnight Madness returns to downtown Ann Arbor in early December

ANN ARBOR – Knock out holiday shopping early this year with Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 2. Tree Town businesses and restaurants will be open late during the annual event offering event discounts, specials, bonus gift cards, giveaways and free gifts. Midnight Madness shoppers will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all

The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Coming Saline Craft Show is Among Nation’s Best

One of the best craft shows in the U.S. is upon us and taking place in our own backyard. The Saline Craft Show is ranked #43 among the nation’s top shows, up from a previous ranking of #67. In a press release, sponsors of the rankings explained, “Sunshine Artist’s...
SALINE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

See Andrew Bird at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on April 7

ANN ARBOR – Grammy-nominated vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and whistler Andrew Bird will be performing at the Michigan Theater on April 7, 2023. Presented by The Ark and ann arbor’s 107one, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. In 1997, Bird began his recording career and has released 17...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge

Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New attractions to check out in Oak Park

Oak Park, a city, known for nestled neighborhoods is petite in size, but there are some pretty big new happenings there. “It’s transforming almost overnight and really neat,” Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate told “Live in the D’s, April Morton. April paid a visit recently to the city, to get a glimpse of the transformation.
OAK PARK, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone

Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
DETROIT, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun

The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: New holiday tree show at Gardner White

Gear up for the holidays with Gardner White. On Nov. 9, the retailer will unveil its Twinkle Town at Gardner White at its Warren store. Guests can enjoy the event’s Parade of Trees, which features 12 7-foot trees decorated by a dozen Michigan fashion and lifestyle influencers, including the stars of HGTV’s "Bargain Block." Trees will be inspired by home decor themes, and the public will be invited to vote for their favorite online at gardwhit.co/twinkle through Dec. 18. Top vote getters will win prizes from $1,000 to $5,000 for their favorite charity. A family kickoff party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Santa will also be on site Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 4 from Nov. 11 through Dec. 18. Guests are encouraged to share the season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. Visit gardner-white.com.
WARREN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

As Ann Arbor pushes speed reduction, ‘slow down’ signs go missing

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is inviting community members to weigh in on the city’s plan for a new speed-reduction program to further the city’s traffic-safety goals. “Vision Zero=Zero Deaths,” the city tweeted this past week. “Higher speeds lead to fatalities and serious injuries. The Speed Management Program will use engineering tools on major streets to address speeding across the city.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

LeBoutique in downtown Howell looking for a new owner

LeBoutique Upscale Resale, a huge retail attraction in downtown Howell for two decades, is looking for a new owner. The shop, located at 115 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell, has long been a favorite of shoppers, selling high-end designer fashion items and some home accessories. Owner Mary Ann...
HOWELL, MI

