Gear up for the holidays with Gardner White. On Nov. 9, the retailer will unveil its Twinkle Town at Gardner White at its Warren store. Guests can enjoy the event’s Parade of Trees, which features 12 7-foot trees decorated by a dozen Michigan fashion and lifestyle influencers, including the stars of HGTV’s "Bargain Block." Trees will be inspired by home decor themes, and the public will be invited to vote for their favorite online at gardwhit.co/twinkle through Dec. 18. Top vote getters will win prizes from $1,000 to $5,000 for their favorite charity. A family kickoff party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Santa will also be on site Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 4 from Nov. 11 through Dec. 18. Guests are encouraged to share the season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. Visit gardner-white.com.

WARREN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO