Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
Delaware man gets 13-years jail for 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City
A Delaware man will serve the next 13-years behind bars for a May 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City.
Motorcyclist killed in Seaford crash
Charges After Serious Hotel Assault
OCEAN CITY — A Davidson, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges after strangling his girlfriend and trying to flee the scene. Around 9:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer located a female victim sitting on a bench outside the hotel. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from her nose and had a swollen upper lip. All of her clothing was covered in blood, and she was fighting back tears while grimacing in pain, according to police reports. The victim told police she believed her shoulder was dislocated.
Man tries to cite officer during emergency
When Chief Brian Tittermary of the Bloxom Police Department signed on to duty one day last December as he was leaving his Belle Haven home, he answered a call for assistance from the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. That department was looking for a fleeing suspect in a possible abduction...
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Frankford Man Sentenced for OC Stabbing
A Frankford man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended for assault. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 20 year old Stas Urbanski-Hughes after he was convicted of 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Urbanski-Hughes...
Maryland State Police Make Massive Drug Bust 'Dismantling Eastern Shore Trafficking Operation'
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of a Maryland man who is allegedly part of a "significant drug trafficking organization on the Eastern Shore,” state police announced. Caroline County resident Cory James Aviles, 36, of Federalsburg, was arrested and is being held without bond following...
Harrington Man Wanted on Burglary Charges
HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in finding a Harrington man wanted on burglary-related charges. Troopers are searching for Phillip Vilone, 36. He is described as approximately 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information regarding Vilone’s whereabouts is asked to contact...
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
Driver Cited for DUI after Crash on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy near Milton
A 21 year old driver has been cited for DUI after a crash Thursday night just after 11 that sent a car into a home off Lewes Georgetown Highway. Delaware State Police say a Lexus was eastbound and making left turn into a private residence when a Yucon traveling behind the Lexus struck it’s rear and and went out of control and struck a residence. The driver was cited for DUI, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. There were no injuries.
Salisbury Traffic Stop Leads to Pot Bust
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a late Wednesday night traffic stop in Salisbury ended with the arrest of man in possession of a large amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun. Police said that at around 11:36 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Salisbury Barrack conducted a traffic...
2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Felton
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision that killed two people last night in the Felton area. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 4 at 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was driving on the wrong side of the road in the left southbound lane of Route 13. A 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, south of Reeves Crossing Road, approaching the Malibu. Police say the Malibu struck the Scion head-on. After impact, both vehicles spun out until coming to a rest.
Man hit alongside road near Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
Salisbury Man Sentenced to Prison for November 2021 Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to a total of 30 years in prison for a November 2021 shooting. The judge suspended all but 20 years of the sentence. Twenty-year-old Mohammed Tarer last week pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and possession of...
Pedestrian Struck by Pickup near Lincoln Thursday Night
A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening just after 7. Delaware State Police say the 30 year old pedestrian was walking on the white line on Johnson Road towards Route 113. The pickup turned right off Route 113 and struck the pedestrian with its right headlight and side mirror. Police say the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.
Toy drive to be held in memory of Hope and Nathan Glasgow
It was Christmas, 2021, and the Glasgow family of Seaford – consisting of father Wayne, mother Kim, daughter Hope and son Nathan – celebrated like practically every other family celebrating the holidays. Furiously opening gifts, the children’s voices filled the air at a higher pitch than usual, bursting with excitement of the season. The family was used to being together, as mom Kim homeschooled her children. However, COVID forced them together 24/7. Kim enjoyed the closeness. “COVID made everything hard,” she said, “but it gave us so much more time together – and I’m glad for that.”
Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes
Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022
Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
