Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shoredailynews.com
Tasley Fire Company receives big gift from Bridgeville Delaware Fire Company
The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company just received a big gift from the Bridgeville Delaware Fire Department. Tasley Chief Jeff Beal told us the story:
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 20th House District
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. State Rep. Stephen Smyk is vacating his seat in the 20th House District in Sussex County to run for the State Senate, and now an educator born and raised in the district – Stell Parker Selby – and a military veteran – Dallas Wingate – vie to take Smyk’s place in the House.
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne. "We will be discussing the history of racial...
talbotspy.org
Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns to CBMM
On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition. Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10am–4pm...
talbotspy.org
State’s Attorney Scott Patterson Looks Back on 50 Years of Public Service
Periodically, the Spy sits down with community leaders at the end of their long successful careers to capture those professional lives and times. Beyond the genuine historical value of these interviews, it is a moment for these very gifted stakeholders to offer some wisdom and outlook after decades of experience and challenges.
WBOC
Nanticoke Tribe to Mark Native American Heritage Month with Pow Wow
MILLSBORO, De. - To a non-native, even Native American clothing, known as regalia may need explaining. "We're not wearing it to make us look cool, we're wearing it to honor the animal it came from," said Dawn Manyfeathers, an associate member of the Nanticoke Tribe. Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine is...
The Dispatch
Wicomico County Department of Corrections Officers Graduated
Officers from the Wicomico County Department of Corrections who graduated in the 115th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Geremiah Ballard, Tyrel Douglas and Van Taylor Jr. In the back row, from left, are Kevin Trader Jr. and La’Neisha Willis.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Cape Gazette
A near-perfect day of fishing on the Angler
On Oct. 31, I was up at 3:30 a.m. and out the door around 4. I had packed my breakfast and lunch the night before, and emptied the ice maker in my refrigerator into plastic bags that were ready for my fishing cooler, so all I had to do was get dressed and head out the door.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
Cape Gazette
Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO
Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry to offer free passenger round trip travel to Veterans and Active Military members on Nov. 11th
CAPE MAY, N.J. – The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is thanking the military community by offering free passenger round trip, same day travel for Veterans and Active Military personnel with a valid ID this Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11th, all active military and veterans are eligible...
NASA postpones Antares rocket launch
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – NASA postponed the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft Sunday morning due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center at Dulles. NASA said liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled for a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m. Monday morning at […]
WBOC
Confederate Flag Deters Delaware Democrats from Return Day Tradition
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The midterm election signifies a historic holiday in Delaware. Return Day has taken place in Georgetown for 200 years, but this year the Democratic Party of Delaware has called on it's candidates to refrain from riding the carriages in the event parade. The Return Day tradition is...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
WBOC
Over $4.5 Million In Tax Credits Given To Woolworth Building In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Woolworth building, on Race St., is getting a big boost to be revitalized. The building received $4,537,500 dollars in tax credits, yesterday. Inside the historical Woolworth building is an art bar, cultural exhibit, and a café. The building was built in 1919 and added to in 1930.
starpublications.online
Lights, camera, action: Feature film series to be filmed in Seaford
On Monday, Nov. 7 there will be a road closure on South Pine Street from High Street south to the Riverwalk between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. due to the filming of a feature length film series. Clay Snead of Top Shelf Entertainment said it’s a project that has been a few years in the making.
Comments / 0