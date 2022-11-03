Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State prediction: Take the underdog

The visiting Appalachian State Mountaineers face off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s college football pick tonight:

The Mountaineers’ season will be remembered for their upset of Texas A&M, but they have lost two of their past three games against FBS teams and have covered just two of seven games as favorites this season.

Coastal’s Grayson McCall has just one interception in the past 11 months and the Chanticleers have lost just two home games since 2019.