ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State prediction: Take the underdog

By Howie Kussoy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5TqC_0ixg50Hn00

The visiting Appalachian State Mountaineers face off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s college football pick tonight:

COASTAL CAROLINA (+3) over Appalachian State ( BetMGM )

The Mountaineers’ season will be remembered for their upset of Texas A&M, but they have lost two of their past three games against FBS teams and have covered just two of seven games as favorites this season.

Betting on College Football?

Coastal’s Grayson McCall has just one interception in the past 11 months and the Chanticleers have lost just two home games since 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy