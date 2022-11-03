Read full article on original website
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
How a pro-Trump youth group remade the Arizona GOP, testing democracy
PHOENIX - The young conservative activist had a plan, and he wanted the veteran Arizona House speaker to push it. The two men huddled at a barbecue joint in January as the activist - Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA - unspooled his demands: Republican legislators, he insisted, should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.11. (1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.11) Estimated jackpot: $80,000. ¶ To win...
Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead...
Jerry Brown weighs in on Gavin Newsom's suspected presidential ambitions
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown, who has become known for his reticence since he retired from politics in 2019, recently addressed the widespread speculation that his successor, Gavin Newsom, may be eyeing a presidential run as soon as 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to seek a second term.
