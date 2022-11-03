ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

First-time voters express excitement to cast ballot in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — First-time voters expressed their excitement to cast their ballot in Oklahoma. A group of Oklahoma City Public School students gathered at the Classen School of Advanced Studies High School to share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. The group of seniors addressed concerns about how overwhelming it is to vote for the first time, from knowing where to go to making sure you know what you’re actually voting for, specifically the future of schools in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

3,000 Workers To Move Into Development

One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma

Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Norman Animal Welfare Looking To House Rooster

In case you need a new alarm clock for the end Daylight Savings Time, Norman Animal Welfare is looking to find a home for a rooster. This rooster arrived to the shelter last week and is in need of a new home. The shelter is open weekdays from 10 a.m....
NORMAN, OK

