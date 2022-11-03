ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James now leads NBA in shameful category

LeBron James appears to have taken a time machine right back to 2011 … the 2011 NBA Finals, that is. The Los Angeles Lakers star had another rough game in a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. James shot just 7-for-19 from the floor (including 0-for-5 from three) to finish with a season-low 17 points.
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"

“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase Gets Fitted in Lakers Colors

Nike has introduced a vast array of footwear technologies since its inception, one of which has been FlyEase — a system that’s designed to help those with disabilities slip on their sneakers with ease. The laceless tech has appeared on a variety of silhouettes on the Nike and Jordan Brand sides, and for the latter, the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase is one that has been modified with the assistive enhancement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka’s Alleged Affair

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose raised eyebrows Friday night when he addressed Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and his rumored move to the Brooklyn Nets. Rose reiterated his support for Udoka and questioned why the Celtics staffer who was allegedly involved with Udoka had not been publicly identified. “We know his...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
WASHINGTON, DC
All Hornets

Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement.  The Hornets are  playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic announces commitment date

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks could be getting some big-time news in the recruiting world over the next few days, with 5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic announcing that he will be making his commitment on November 7. Stojakovic, who is rated as the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class, will be choosing between Oregon, UCLA, Texas, and Stanford. Stojakovic attended the Oregon vs. BYU game earlier this month, getting a sideline pass with his dad, former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star and NBA Finals winner in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. After the game was over, video surfaced of both Andrej and Peja getting some shots up in Matthew Knight Arena. At long last we will get to see where the blue-chip SF will be playing his college ball in due time. Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977    Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Took an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary’s Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins 11
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy