Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
LeBron James now leads NBA in shameful category
LeBron James appears to have taken a time machine right back to 2011 … the 2011 NBA Finals, that is. The Los Angeles Lakers star had another rough game in a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. James shot just 7-for-19 from the floor (including 0-for-5 from three) to finish with a season-low 17 points.
LeBron James reacts to an instantly iconic photo of Kevin Durant
Without Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry or a permanent head coach in place, the Brooklyn Nets had no issues on the floor Friday night in Washington D.C., where Kevin Durant put on a show in his hometown. Durant scored 28 points and the Nets held the Wizards to just...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"
“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Lakers News: NBA Expert Compares Sixth Man Russell Westbrook To Other Overqualified Bench Leaders
Russ has been showing out in his new role with L.A.
Lakers player grades: L.A. is off-key versus Jazz
Through their first seven games of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been amazingly solid defensively, ranking third in defensive rating. But on Friday evening, the Utah Jazz were able to put a huge dent in that statistic. They blazed away in the first half with 75 points, and...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase Gets Fitted in Lakers Colors
Nike has introduced a vast array of footwear technologies since its inception, one of which has been FlyEase — a system that’s designed to help those with disabilities slip on their sneakers with ease. The laceless tech has appeared on a variety of silhouettes on the Nike and Jordan Brand sides, and for the latter, the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase is one that has been modified with the assistive enhancement.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Focused On Maximizing Two-Way Play
The Lakers' new sixth man talks about his own expectations for his output.
Complex
Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka’s Alleged Affair
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose raised eyebrows Friday night when he addressed Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and his rumored move to the Brooklyn Nets. Rose reiterated his support for Udoka and questioned why the Celtics staffer who was allegedly involved with Udoka had not been publicly identified. “We know his...
ESPN
Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
Anthony Davis sounds out of touch with quote about Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers obviously have to continue to believe they are a threat in the Western Conference, even if they have looked anything but that through the first eight games of the season. Anthony Davis, however, might be a bit overly optimistic in his assessment of things. Davis was...
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges
After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic announces commitment date
Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks could be getting some big-time news in the recruiting world over the next few days, with 5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic announcing that he will be making his commitment on November 7. Stojakovic, who is rated as the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class, will be choosing between Oregon, UCLA, Texas, and Stanford. Stojakovic attended the Oregon vs. BYU game earlier this month, getting a sideline pass with his dad, former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star and NBA Finals winner in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. After the game was over, video surfaced of both Andrej and Peja getting some shots up in Matthew Knight Arena. At long last we will get to see where the blue-chip SF will be playing his college ball in due time. Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Took an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary’s Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins 11
