Tampa, FL

Florida’s largest India festival comes to Tampa

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago

Visit Tampa Bay and the local nonprofit Gujarati Samaj of Tampa Bay showed a sample of the kind of elaborate performances that will be found at the 33rd annual India Festival, Florida’s largest festival of Indian culture.

The festival, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds, celebrates the area’s vibrant Indian community with food, Bollywood dancers and live entertainment. Organizers expect 12,000 people will be drawn to the festival of arts and dance.

At a celebration Thursday, Visit Tampa Bay and the heritage organization Gujarati Samaj showed some of the performances that visitors

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

