The Independent

Scientists say Americans die younger in states run by conservatives

Americans are dying younger in states run by conservatives compared to those governed by liberals, scientists from several universities have found. The authors of a new study write that “simulations indicate that changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019, while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives”. The study was released on the platform Plos One, which says it’s “an inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society, now and in the future”.The authors of the study...
PennLive.com

The midterms will see a number of nonreligious candidates – but why is it so hard for atheists to get voted into Congress? | Opinion

The midterm elections are likely to return to Congress elected representatives who hold a range of religious beliefs. But while self-identified Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists and Hindus currently rub shoulders in the corridors of power, one group is noticeably absent: atheists. And despite a growing number of openly nonreligious candidates running for office, it remains difficult for atheists to get a foothold in Congress.
TheDailyBeast

We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage

During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign I can remember very clearly an extended family member saying, “There is no way America elects a Black man to that office, but I’m proud he’s trying.”Then, once Obama won, the sentiments of “never” from one family member grew to a chorus of Black people holding their breath that he wouldn’t be assassinated and/or harmed following his history-making election.While many during those first few years wanted to tout America’s new status as “post-racial,” Black and brown America knew the truth. While his election wins in both 2008 and 2012 were indeed historic, the whitelash...
The Independent

Almost half of all Americans think US should be Christian nation

Almost half of all Americans think the US should be a Christian nation, a survey has found. The Pew Research Center has conducted a survey looking at Christian nationalism, with researchers saying that while 45 per cent of Americans said the US should be a Christian nation, the respondents had widely varying beliefs on what that should entail. One of the authors of the survey, Greg Smith, told the Religion News Service that “there are a lot of Americans — 45 per cent — who tell us they think the United States should be a Christian nation. That is...
The Oklahoman

Guest: President Washington warned us about choosing power over people

George Washington took office in 1789 as the first elected president of the United States. He chose to be called president ― not accepting any title attributable to a monarch or autocrat. Another may have relished the power and stayed in office indefinitely, but Washington was committed to a peaceful transition of power. The efforts of our Founding Fathers have ensured this transition for the past 230 years. It has been put in jeopardy. Democracy is under threat. Sadly, from within.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Calling Homophobia Part of Your Religion Doesn’t Make it Right

I’m always stunned by the number of people who spew hatred in our society that’s based on their religion. Homosexuality is often a target of attack. The simple truth of the United States of America is that homosexuality is not a crime. However, when people say “god, country, family” they always make an effort to put god first. That’s concerning.
Washington Examiner

The law and public opinion agree: College admissions racism is wrong

I admire the United States with a passion that I sometimes find scary. I like almost everything about it: the optimism, the impatience, the drive-thrus, the record of beating fascists and commies, the Constitution (it would be even better if you followed it), the anarchic TV, the prim newspapers, the largeness of spirit.
The Conversation U.S.

Talk of 'Christian nationalism' is getting a lot louder – but what does the term really mean?

According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation – even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe “God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world,” a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found. Those statistics underscore the influence of a set of ideas called “Christian nationalism,” which has been in the spotlight leading up to...
