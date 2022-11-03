Read full article on original website
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Scientists say Americans die younger in states run by conservatives
Americans are dying younger in states run by conservatives compared to those governed by liberals, scientists from several universities have found. The authors of a new study write that “simulations indicate that changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019, while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives”. The study was released on the platform Plos One, which says it’s “an inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society, now and in the future”.The authors of the study...
The midterms will see a number of nonreligious candidates – but why is it so hard for atheists to get voted into Congress? | Opinion
The midterm elections are likely to return to Congress elected representatives who hold a range of religious beliefs. But while self-identified Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists and Hindus currently rub shoulders in the corridors of power, one group is noticeably absent: atheists. And despite a growing number of openly nonreligious candidates running for office, it remains difficult for atheists to get a foothold in Congress.
America founded as a Christian nation? Nothing could be further from the truth
Letters to the editor on Christian nationalism, standing up to defend democracy, Trump followers dying of COVID and a former longtime Republican state senator endorses Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.
We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage
During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign I can remember very clearly an extended family member saying, “There is no way America elects a Black man to that office, but I’m proud he’s trying.”Then, once Obama won, the sentiments of “never” from one family member grew to a chorus of Black people holding their breath that he wouldn’t be assassinated and/or harmed following his history-making election.While many during those first few years wanted to tout America’s new status as “post-racial,” Black and brown America knew the truth. While his election wins in both 2008 and 2012 were indeed historic, the whitelash...
Almost half of all Americans think US should be Christian nation
Almost half of all Americans think the US should be a Christian nation, a survey has found. The Pew Research Center has conducted a survey looking at Christian nationalism, with researchers saying that while 45 per cent of Americans said the US should be a Christian nation, the respondents had widely varying beliefs on what that should entail. One of the authors of the survey, Greg Smith, told the Religion News Service that “there are a lot of Americans — 45 per cent — who tell us they think the United States should be a Christian nation. That is...
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
Opinion: You Can’t Erase History by Defending the Treason of the Confederacy
It’s deplorable how citizens of the United States of America rise in huge numbers to defend the treachery of the Confederacy. For some reason, people who aren’t motivated to make a productive contribution to society find the motivation to insist the Civil War was about “states’ rights.”
Vote for the change we need
According to the latest polling numbers regarding next week’s 2022 mid-term elections, a red wave is about to sweep across the country w
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary: it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024?
It's been no secret that former president Donald Trump has been considering a run in 2024. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Guest: President Washington warned us about choosing power over people
George Washington took office in 1789 as the first elected president of the United States. He chose to be called president ― not accepting any title attributable to a monarch or autocrat. Another may have relished the power and stayed in office indefinitely, but Washington was committed to a peaceful transition of power. The efforts of our Founding Fathers have ensured this transition for the past 230 years. It has been put in jeopardy. Democracy is under threat. Sadly, from within.
Trump rally today: DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. During a rally on Sunday in...
Opinion: Calling Homophobia Part of Your Religion Doesn’t Make it Right
I’m always stunned by the number of people who spew hatred in our society that’s based on their religion. Homosexuality is often a target of attack. The simple truth of the United States of America is that homosexuality is not a crime. However, when people say “god, country, family” they always make an effort to put god first. That’s concerning.
Opinion: American indifference will be the death blow for democracy
What will it take to motivate voters to turn out, CNN analyst Michael Fanone asks.
Washington Examiner
The law and public opinion agree: College admissions racism is wrong
I admire the United States with a passion that I sometimes find scary. I like almost everything about it: the optimism, the impatience, the drive-thrus, the record of beating fascists and commies, the Constitution (it would be even better if you followed it), the anarchic TV, the prim newspapers, the largeness of spirit.
Opinion: I Consider it Dishonest to Compare the Summer Riots to the Insurrection
It is upsetting to see how divided the United States has become. The January 6th committee is in the process of revealing the results of a year-long inquiry into the insurrection of 2021. Unfortunately, many Americans have dug in their heels and refuse to watch the conclusions.
Talk of 'Christian nationalism' is getting a lot louder – but what does the term really mean?
According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation – even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe “God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world,” a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found. Those statistics underscore the influence of a set of ideas called “Christian nationalism,” which has been in the spotlight leading up to...
