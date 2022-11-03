ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Dahmer’ Holds Top Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart‘; ‘NCIS’ And ‘Gilmore Girls’ Make Top 10

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Dahmer continues to make a killing for Netflix by dominating Nielsen ’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of Oct. 3-9..

In fact, the top five most-watched series — Dahmer, Hocus Pocus 2, The Lords of the Rings: Rings of Power , House of the Dragon and Cocomelon — haven’t budged since the previous week, though Netflix’s Dahmer and Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 were both down. Viewing for Dahmer dropped 46% from the previous week with 2.3 billion viewing minutes, while Hocus Pocus 2 was down 60% with 1.1 billion viewing minutes following its opening weekend surge of 2.7 billion.

The battle among the fantasy shows remains close, with LOTR outperforming HOTD by 67 million viewing minutes (vs. last week’s 59 million difference).

And Jethro Gibbs is in the house! NCIS made the list, as did Gilmore Girls and the new Mila Kunis movie Luckiest Girl Alive — which dropped on Netflix Oct. 7

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes and minutes of viewing:

Netflix Dahmer 10 2.345B
Disney+ Hocus Pocus 2 1 1,099
Prime Video The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 7 988
HBO Max House of the Dragon 5 921
Netflix Cocomelon 18 773
Netflix Last Seen Alive 1 747
Netflix NCIS 339 720
Netflix Gilmore Girls 153 703
Netflix Luckiest Girl Alive 1 647
Netflix In the Dark 51 603
Comments / 0

