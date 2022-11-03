Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
License to Thrill: Bond in Motion Coming To The Saratoga Automobile Museum
Dig out your dinner jacket, laser-watch, and smug quips – the Capital Region will host cars and props from one of the most iconic film franchises of all time. Bond in Motion, the official exhibition of original automobiles and props from the James Bond movies, will be opening at the Saratoga Automobile Museum this month.
Hop Your Buns Inside the Wienermobile! Stopping in the Capital Region!
Get ready because the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling through the Capital Region and making many local stops. You can step inside this iconic vehicle and chat with the "Hotdoggers" that drive it. When Will the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Be Making its Way Through the Area?. According to...
An Entire Upstate Village Filled With Bookstores? One of A Kind On East Coast!
I have encountered many unique destinations in my travels around the State. The oldest Five and Dime store in the country, the biggest Christmas store in New York and we even have a replica of the Statue of Liberty standing in Schenectady. There are so many one-of-a-kind attractions in New...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
New York Girl Finds Razor In Halloween Candy! Have You Checked Yours?
Halloween is a scary time of year with talk of witches, werewolves and warlocks. Typically those conversations are of urban legend and some fantasy. What if one of those urban legends actually happened today? Nothing would be scarier!. If your child has leftover Halloween candy from Trick-Or-Treating, please do a...
NYC Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Coming From Upstate NY!
The pride and joy of Upstate New York will be on display for the world to see at the center of the Holiday Season. The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Warren County this year. It is an eighty-two-foot Norway Spruce. It is officially from Queensbury and donated by the Lebowitz family from Glens Falls.
Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!
Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Look! $7.5M Sprawling Lake George Roaring Brook Ranch Resort For Sale!
The sprawling 35-acre resort in Lake George has just gone through major renovations. It's just 2 miles from Lake George Beach State Park and 8 miles from Prospect Mountain. According to the listing, "the Ranch has been carefully renovated to create a unique retreat; designing its new rooms and common areas to be both beautiful and comfortable while paying tribute to the area’s history. The 100 guest rooms have been completely reimagined, while two buildings with 35 additional guest rooms are not yet in service." They have many wedding venue options or stay for a corporate retreat. There is also a horse stable and riding area on the property.
New York State Ranked WHERE For Best Winter Holiday Destinations?
There is a reason why so many holiday films are shot in or are set in New York: Because we do the holidays the best! Let's start with Thanksgiving: New York has the best scenic views with all of our woodlands, valleys, and rivers. We are known for our apple orchards, making it perfect to share apple pie and apple cider around the Thanksgiving table. Then you have Christmas. Obviously, New York City draws in huge crowds with the parades, the Rockefeller Square Tree Lighting, and shopping, but the rest of New York offers that sweet, hometown vibe wherever you go, perfect for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar
Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
Holiday Flight Out Of Albany? Here’s How To Save $100s
In the 90s, the worst thing about holiday travel was realizing you left your son at home by himself while you were traveling to Paris. In 2022, the worst thing is paying for that flight. With inflation, staffing shortages, and fuel costs the way they are, there’s no way the McCallisters could afford to fly fifteen people to Paris for Christmas.
Capital Region To Have NY’s First 100% Fiber Optic Internet City
Have you ever been sitting at home on your phone on wifi and a page takes too long to load, so you switch over to data? It’s hilarious proof that we all love faster internet. But outside of streaming Netflix in 4K, faster internet is the backbone of the modern economy’s next step as more and more business moves online.
Open Letter to This Crossgates Mall Good Samaritan! Is It You?
This is an open letter to someone that I have never met and probably never will. Maybe you know this person or maybe this person is you. There is still some good in the world and this unknown person at Crossgates Mall proves it. We have all been there, one...
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
4 Out Of 10 New Yorkers Don’t Know THIS Is NY’s Longest River
One of the greatest natural attributes that New York has is the abundance of beautiful rivers and streams in the state. There are more than 59,000 in New York state. But if you asked someone to name the longest, they might get tripped up. If you search for the longest...
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places
In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
Record High Temperatures Expected in Central, Upstate NY to Start November
A story from New York Upstate detailed what we can expect in the local area in terms of temperatures in November, and specifically, how warm we can expect it to be. The article details that over the first week of November, it's expected to be 60 degrees, on-average, in Central New York.
Top Ten Search Results For Capital Region Thanksgiving Recipes
CLOSED - These New York Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2022. Get what you need ahead of time as these New York stores are scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving!
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0