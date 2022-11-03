Read full article on original website
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Wake Up Newport Forum, OASIS Thanksgiving Luncheon
Last week I had the pleasure of providing a City update to an engaged audience at the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up! Newport forum. I presented an overview of the City budget, including trends and projections, an update on capital improvement projects, and a discussion of current issues.
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
How you can report homeless issues in Santa Ana
The Santa Ana City Council approved a resolution this week urging the County of Orange to operate a cold weather shelter outside of Santa Ana for a true county-wide approach and encouraging South Orange County cities to more equitably participate in efforts to combat the homelessness crisis. The City of Santa Ana will continue to serve our unhoused population while addressing impacts to our neighborhoods and businesses.
OC Bus Service set to resume on Monday but delays are expected
ORANGE – Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are...
CIF boys water polo playoff results: Rivals Irvine and Portola advance to semifinals
Irvine and Portola boys water polo teams both notched CIF quarterfinal round victories Saturday to advance into the semifinal round of the CIF Division 3 playoffs Wednesday night. The two Pacific Coast League rivals will meet Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Woollett Aquatics Complex in Irvine, Irvine’s home pool....
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
The OCTA and their striking union schedule more meetings
ORANGE – Following the Orange County Transportation Authority’s requests, the union representing the maintenance employees has agreed to meet with OCTA to continue negotiations. Meetings are currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 6, and Monday, Nov. 7. It is unclear whether the union will choose to...
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project
On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
The Irvine Police are investigating a collision that killed an elderly pedestrian
A 76-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a truck. Last night, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. The collision occurred on East Yale Loop just before the intersection of Witherspoon.
Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11
The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor
The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Top-seeded Crean Lutheran boys water polo team upset by Downey in CIF playoffs
Crean Lutheran High School players listen to Coach Ed Carrera during a timeout in Thursday’s playoff match. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran’s boys water polo team, top-seeded in the CIF Division 4 playoffs, was upset by Downey 7-5 Saturday afternoon in a quarterfinal round match.
The Westminster Police arrested two suspects after a pursuit that ended in Los Angeles
On Saturday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. hours, a Westminster Police Officer attempted to a stop a vehicle for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations in the area of Bolsa/Bushard. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Los Angeles, where CHP handled the remainder of...
PHOTOS: Orange Lutheran advances to quarterfinals after surviving Edison’s late threat
Orange Lutheran quarterback TJ Lateef throws a 2-yard deciding TD pass to Tyler Hennessy with 1:31 remaining. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). If you thought the weather a little chilly to watch an entire football game Friday night you could have stopped by Huntington Beach High School in the fourth quarter and gotten your money’s worth.
Supervisor Bartlett to Sponsor Pet Adoptions Through November
PHOTOS: Top-seeded Santa Ana battles back and defeats Fillmore in CIF playoff opener
Santa Ana’s Stephen Hughes (No. 2) celebrates with wide receiver Joseph Foster (No. 10) after a 9-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that tied the score at 7-7. Both later connected in the fourth quarter to lead the Saints to a victory. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone).
QUICK-OUT: Orange Lutheran survives late comeback by Edison and advances
Orange Lutheran Coach Rod Sherman talks to his players after Friday’s playoff win. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Orange Lutheran High School’s football team survived an Edison two-point conversion with six seconds to play and edged the Chargers 38-37 in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs Friday night at Huntington Beach.
Fred Kelly Stadium a busy place for this weekend’s CIF football playoff games
Orange Coach Robert Pedroza talks to his players after last Friday’s 35-0 victory over Santa Ana that clinched the Orange Coast League title for the Panthers. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Newly-remodeled Fred Kelly Stadium on the El Modena High School campus is the site of...
Knoblock, Cabral Outearning Opponents in Campaign Contributions for Council Race
