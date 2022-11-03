Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
KETV.com
Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
KETV.com
Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
KETV.com
15-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult in first-degree murder trial in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County is prosecuting a 15-year-old male as an adult for first-degree murder. Carmelo Wells, who is also charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy, appeared in Douglas County court Friday morning. Prosecutors said he brought a gun into...
KETV.com
Woman shot and killed near 49th and Miami, Omaha police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating the murder of a woman, killed near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call about 2:29 Sunday morning. Once on scene, officers found a female victim. OPD said the woman was transported to Nebraska...
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man hurt in shooting Saturday on N. 48th Ave. and Cuming St.
Omaha police identified the man hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning. Police were called to N. 47th Avenue and Cuming Street at 12:38 a.m. but could not find a victim. Less than two hours later, officers were called to 28th Avenue to investigate a shooting. Officers say they found...
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in shooting Friday, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Officers responded to a residence near N 60th Street and NW Radial Highway and found Ralph Essay with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Essay told officers that he had gone to an...
KETV.com
20-year-old man speeding before August crash causing 'multiple serious injuries' on I-29
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A 20-year-old man was traveling over 150 mph before a crash causing "multiple serious injuries" to a 51-year-old woman on Interstate 29 in August, according to Council Bluffs police. Investigators said Evaristo Javier Garcia was traveling southbound in a Dodge Challenger and speeding in a...
KETV.com
One person seriously hurt in shooting on N. 41st near Pinkney streets
One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Omaha Sunday night. Officials say the call came in just before 8 p.m. on N. 41st near Pinkney streets. Medics rushed the man to the hospital but he is expected to survive. No arrests have been announced at this time.
KETV.com
Omaha family members leaning on each other in the wake of daughter's death
OMAHA, Neb. — Dale Schuman and his family are hoping to find peace going forward following the death of their daughter, Jerica Schuman. Jerica was walking on Maple Street early Tuesday morning when she was hit by a vehicle. Schuman was taken to CHI Health Bergan Mercy, where she spent the next four days before being taken off life support Friday afternoon.
KETV.com
The race to protect and serve: Douglas County Sheriff candidates campaign ahead of Nov. 8
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — One of the most bitterly-contested races has been the race for Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have traded accusations throughout the campaign, all linked to each one's records in law enforcement. One of them will replace Sheriff Tom Wheeler, who...
KETV.com
Crete firefighter details Lancaster County wildfire battle
LINCOLN, Neb. — Brad Elder with the Crete Volunteer Fire Department is in the hospital with third-degree burns after battling a wildfire in Lancaster County. He's almost out and on his way home, but he has a warning. Elder has been fighting wildfires for 32 years, and he even...
KETV.com
Funeral arrangements set for Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz
ASHLAND, Neb. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ashland's mayor, Richard 'Rick' Grauerholz. The 74-year-old died at his home Friday, according to his obituary. Grauerholz served as the city's mayor for eight years. The Lincoln native also served with the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and the Rescue Department for 20 years.
KETV.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
KETV.com
Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
KETV.com
Chronicle: Nebraska Governor's race
Three candidates are running to become the 41st Governor of Nebraska. We sit down with all of them to talk about what they'd do if they got the top job.
KETV.com
'It's getting to be very serious': Nebraska drought update
OVERTON, Neb. — With 80% of corn and 97% of soybeans in the bin as of Monday — Nebraska's harvest is nearly complete. But the drought has taken its toll. Some predict yields will be down eight percent from last year. They might even be worse for some...
KETV.com
Meet Bourbon, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Glass half full, glass half empty. Who cares as long as it has Bourbon in it!. Bourbon is a 1-year, 9-month-old pit bull mix at the shelter. He's...
KETV.com
Nightmare on Redick Street: Neighborhood enforcing rules on homeowner's attraction
OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween display in northwest Omaha has homeowners on opposite sides of the fence and may have gone too far this year. The homeowner's association off 103rd and Military Road says problems with parking and people for a holiday attraction have grown over the past five years. A family says they're just sharing their holiday spirit.
Comments / 0