Columbus Historical Society hopes to start local heritage center in Franklinton with Engine House No. 6, Harrison House and other lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — The Columbus Historical Society has plans to create a historical campus in Franklinton.

The historical society hopes to start the Columbus Heritage Center on three sites within one block of each other in Franklinton.

The Columbus Historical Society bought Engine House No. 6 at 540 West Broad St. for about $700,000 last November. The organization is gearing up to start the renovation of the outside and the first floor of the fire house, which will cost about $800,000. The first floor of the fire house will become a community meeting space and exhibit spaces.

The engine house was built in 1890 and served the fire department until 1966, according to the historical society.

