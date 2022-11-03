Cher has confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter.The 76-year-old artist shared a picture of her new partner, confirming that she he treats her “like a queen”. The “Believe” star first hinted as to her new relationship last week after tweeting: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING”.She then followed this on Sunday with a picture of her new beau and a heart emoji.Cher added that he had already been introduced to her family, adding that “love doesn’t know math!”. When a fan asked her to confirm the relationship, she did with a series...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO