PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday. Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year. The path is difficult to...
oilcity.news
Casper police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Tuesday evening being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle during the early evening hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1 sustained “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” the Casper Police Department said in a Thursday press release. The pedestrian was crossing a street near the intersection of 12th Street...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips (10/29/22–11/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, affidavits, and appearances in circuit court. Drunk minor escapes assault charge, Saturday, Oct. 29, Arroyo Drive (CPD) Officers executed a warrant at a...
oilcity.news
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/22 – 11/3/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation
A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
Driver Inattention Possible Cause for Traffic Fatality Near Casper on Halloween
According to a preliminary report by Wyoming Highway Patrol, an unidentified 15-year-old male Wyoming resident died in a car accident on Monday near Casper. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, an international dump truck was driving east while a Mitsubishi Galant was driving west on Highway 220. The Galant...
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
oilcity.news
Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
oilcity.news
Police say Casper man found credit card, racked up over $1,400 in purchases
CASPER, Wyo. — Police say a Casper man racked up over $1,400 in unauthorized purchases on a credit card he found while working at Burger King, according to circuit court documents. Barton Mayle, 43, heard a single count of felony theft at his initial appearance on Friday, Oct. 28....
oilcity.news
Man who installed American flag on Independence Rock charged with misdemeanor
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man who modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install an American flag has been charged with defacing a landmark by state park’s officials. Paul Williams, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Natron County Circuit Court on Friday.
oilcity.news
Strong winds lead to road closures for light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed portions of U.S. 87 to light, high-profile vehicles as strong winds persist throughout the area. The highway is closed to the large vehicles in both directions between Casper and Buffalo as wind gusts reach 50 mph. When driving, motorists...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
Edgerton woman charged with delivery of meth suspected in friend’s fatal overdose
CASPER, Wyo. — An Edgerton woman has been charged with a felony for the alleged delivery of the methamphetamine that medical examiners believe proved fatal for the woman’s friend, Kim Blackman, on Oct. 2. Misty Johnson, 54, has been in jail and unable to make bond since being...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Health Department runs out of flue shots
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department recently ran out of flu vaccines for the 2022-23 season. The department will not be receiving any additional doses. For those who still need a flu shot, the health department recommends calling your selected vaccine location prior to arrival. Most local...
oilcity.news
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located
--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
