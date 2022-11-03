Former 'Glee' stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz zoomed into the show this week to break down their brand new podcast about the iconic series that just kicked off last week. Creator Ryan Murphy was their first guest and he revealed all kinds of secrets including that he tried to cast Justin Timberlake in the show at one point and had even written a character for him. Kevin and Jenna will be re-watching the entire series, sitting down with other stars of the show and more on the 'And That's What You REALLY Missed' podcast available now on iHeartRadio. Plus Kevin and Jenna talked about a few other projects they have in the works and more! Check it all out below!

