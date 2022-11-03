Read full article on original website
Camila Cabello Puts A Special Twist On 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'
Camila Cabello has shared her cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and fans are loving her Latin twist on the American holiday classic. The song was officially released in anticipation of the holiday season on Friday, November 4th. According to Broadway World, Camila first debuted the cover on "Michael...
Shania Twain Celebrates Huge Milestones Of Her Iconic 'Come On Over' Era
Shania Twain is marking 25 years since she released some of the most epic music of her career. The international superstar released her 1997 project, Come On Over, two and a half decades ago, she said on Friday (November 4) as she relived some of the album’s biggest milestones.
Diddy's 53rd Birthday Party Draws Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott
Multiple celebrities came to the musicians' L.A. mansion to celebrate the big day. Travis Scott was. hugging Diddy as the two chatted happily. Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige were also seen raising their shot glasses in a toast to the rapper, producer and all around entrepreneur. Other celebrities in attendance...
HARDY's wedding was Great, Lauren Alaina caught the Bouquet
If you missed the news, HARDY is officially a married man as of this past weekend. Lauren Alaina and lots of other country artists were in attendance and Lauren Alaina caught the bouquet!. Watch the video below.
LISTEN: Terry Crews Talks New Children's Book, 'AGT' and More!
Actor, comedian, author and athlete Terry Crews zoomed into the show to talk about his brand new children's book today! His brand new book 'Terry's Crew' comes out next week on November 8th and Terry gave us all the insight into the idea and how it all came about. Plus Terry talked about filming the new season of 'America's Got Talent', his recent guest appearance on 'Tales of The Walking Dead' and becoming a grandpa! Listen back to the fascinating interview below and be sure to pick up his new kids book right here!
Kevin McHale & Jenna Ushkowitz Break Down New 'Glee' Podcast & More!
Former 'Glee' stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz zoomed into the show this week to break down their brand new podcast about the iconic series that just kicked off last week. Creator Ryan Murphy was their first guest and he revealed all kinds of secrets including that he tried to cast Justin Timberlake in the show at one point and had even written a character for him. Kevin and Jenna will be re-watching the entire series, sitting down with other stars of the show and more on the 'And That's What You REALLY Missed' podcast available now on iHeartRadio. Plus Kevin and Jenna talked about a few other projects they have in the works and more! Check it all out below!
Have We Been Saying Adele's Name Wrong This Whole Time? Watch
Wait, have we been saying Adele's name wrong this whole time?. The singer recently did an interview and revealed the pronunciation of her name.
Serena Williams Husband CLAPS BACK at Drake For Calling Him a Groupie
Alex Ohainan had time TODAY! He wasted no time clapping back at Drake! Check out his lil clapback below.
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance During Rock Hall Induction Ceremony
On Saturday night (November 5), the 2022 class was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. During Lionel Richie's performance, he surprised the crowd by bringing out Dave Grohl to play guitar on his Commodores hit "Easy." The Foo Fighters frontman is a longtime fan of Richie's. In...
