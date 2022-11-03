Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
Enchanting Catskill Mountain Retreat Goes ‘Wild’ and Is Currently For Sale
Things are getting wild in Upstate New York and Zillow is taking notice. The insanely popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild zeroed in on a house in Jefferson, New York that literally looks like it was plucked directly out of a Disney movie. Does Snow White Live in the Catskills?
wamc.org
Risk in theatre can be rewarding
The theatrical experience should always be entertaining. The problem is in defining entertainment. For many a tragedy is as rewarding as is a comedy; and a musical can vary from Brecht to Bacharach. These thoughts come to mind after attending two area plays last weekend. They were totally different in...
Park Theater displays packed November lineup
The Park Theater in Glens Falls has a packed lineup for its November performances. The entertainment venue will feature screenings, jazz, comedy and more.
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Moreau Community Center hosting 41st annual Holiday Bazaar
The Moreau Community Center will be hosting its 41st annual Holiday Bazaar on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19. The bazaar will last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Queensbury, New York Tree Will Light Up Rockefeller Center This Holiday Season
Lake George is a top destination for many Hudson Valley families year-round. You might have passed the future Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in your recent travels and didn't even know it. LIVE! From NY It's The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2022. Rockefeller Center announced on Facebook on Tuesday, November 1st,...
Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Local Pub and Teahouse celebrates 15th anniversary
The Local Pub and Teahouse, located at 142 Grand Ave. in Saratoga Springs, recently celebrated its 15th anniversary at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce)
informnny.com
Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds’ second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays – and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
License to Thrill: Bond in Motion Coming To The Saratoga Automobile Museum
Dig out your dinner jacket, laser-watch, and smug quips – the Capital Region will host cars and props from one of the most iconic film franchises of all time. Bond in Motion, the official exhibition of original automobiles and props from the James Bond movies, will be opening at the Saratoga Automobile Museum this month.
Craving Greek Food? Head to Kingston for a Big 3 Day Greek Bazaar
One of the cool things about the Hudson Valley is that you can get just about any kind of food you want. From Mexican to German, to Italian, to Greek and more. I know one of my favorite cuisines is Greek, and there are some cool Greek restaurants throughout the area, but I’m going to tell you where you can get 3 whole days of Greek food and culture.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Here Is The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
It’s that time of year again and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route to New York City. The 2022 tree was unveiled earlier this week and was found in Queensbury, New York. The 82-foot Norway Spruce is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. According to the Today...
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan
I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
This East Coast Rap Legend Just Bought an Upstate NY Weed Company! Who Is It?
Ever since recreational marijuana was legalized in New York in 2021, the industry has been growing non-stop ever since. New York is expected to generate more than $1.25 Billion in cannabis-related revenue over the next six years, and given how fast the industry has grown since legalization, that total may end up being even higher.
Hop Your Buns Inside the Wienermobile! Stopping in the Capital Region!
Get ready because the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling through the Capital Region and making many local stops. You can step inside this iconic vehicle and chat with the "Hotdoggers" that drive it. When Will the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Be Making its Way Through the Area?. According to...
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
