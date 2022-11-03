ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Risk in theatre can be rewarding

The theatrical experience should always be entertaining. The problem is in defining entertainment. For many a tragedy is as rewarding as is a comedy; and a musical can vary from Brecht to Bacharach. These thoughts come to mind after attending two area plays last weekend. They were totally different in...
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds’ second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays – and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Craving Greek Food? Head to Kingston for a Big 3 Day Greek Bazaar

One of the cool things about the Hudson Valley is that you can get just about any kind of food you want. From Mexican to German, to Italian, to Greek and more. I know one of my favorite cuisines is Greek, and there are some cool Greek restaurants throughout the area, but I’m going to tell you where you can get 3 whole days of Greek food and culture.
Here Is The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

It’s that time of year again and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route to New York City. The 2022 tree was unveiled earlier this week and was found in Queensbury, New York. The 82-foot Norway Spruce is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. According to the Today...
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan

I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
Hop Your Buns Inside the Wienermobile! Stopping in the Capital Region!

Get ready because the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling through the Capital Region and making many local stops. You can step inside this iconic vehicle and chat with the "Hotdoggers" that drive it. When Will the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Be Making its Way Through the Area?. According to...
The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
