James Eaden
3d ago
these welfare leeches better take note your government handout is coming to an end Walker will win
Scott M
2d ago
But Walker is ahead in polls. Keep throwing money at it. Many places where Dems have out spent Pubs and are losing. Its what Hollywood and elites do, like they did with Abrams when she lost. 🤷🏼♂️
mommabear615
3d ago
Who cares how much money they pull, what matters is how many votes they get!
Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
Obama's joke about Herschel Walker draws laughter
Former President Obama campaigned for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Obama criticized Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker for his lack of experience.
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia
Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
Daily Beast
Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon
“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next week’s midterm election. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man.... Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote? In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6.... Georgia, I need you to know, the slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves!”
Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?
Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
Analysis: The story gets worse and worse for Herschel Walker
Republican Herschel Walker has struggled to respond to the abortion allegation consuming his Georgia Senate campaign. In this week's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how even though Walker hasn't been a great candidate, he could still win his race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock face off in bizarre debate
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) faced off against his Republican opponent for the Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker, during the pair's only scheduled debate on Friday. The race has become among the most closely watched of the upcoming midterms, and Warnock looked to increase his reported four-point lead in the polls against Walker.
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Pastor Rips Herschel Walker in Viral Sermon: Taking Orders From White Men
A Georgia pastor said white men will control the Republican Senate candidate if he is victorious next week.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?
Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
