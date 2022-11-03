Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
KTVL
Driving on the Siskiyou Pass and planning for unexpected power outages
ASHLAND — The Siskiyou Pass on I5 will be the main form of transportation the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is promoting people to drive on during long commutes for the upcoming winter. “The plows will constantly run up and down the mountain to make sure the roads are...
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka grapples with how, where to dispose of used needles
They may look like a mailbox, or even a book drop-box outside of a library, but a receptacle to discard used syringes draws a lot more controversy. The Yreka City Council somewhat grudgingly said OK to a proposal by Siskiyou County Public Heath to locate a syringe drop-box at the Behavioral Heath office.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
KTVL
Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon
MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
KTVL
Crash closes intersection of Poplar and Morrow, Medford STAR team on scene
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Poplar and Morrow, as they are investigating a crash involving two cars including at least one person with serious injuries. The area is currently closed, as the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR)...
oregontoday.net
Hostage Standoff in Douglas Co., Nov. 7
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver drove out Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road. The passenger, identified as Carlos Bernal, fled from the vehicle on foot and then fired at law enforcement officers. The officers, returned fire. Bernal entered an unsecured residence in the 100-block of Bunting Court. Bernal held two people as hostages as law enforcement attempted to negotiate and defuse the situation. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own. Shortly before 2:30 am, Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was located alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment. Bernal was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. No further details will be released at this time.
KDRV
Monday, November 7th Evening Weather
It'll be a wet and wintry Election Day for our region tomorrow. Snow will impact travel mainly above 3,000', especially, in Siskiyou County.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
KDRV
Several hundred Pacific Power customers without power across Southern Oregon
SAMS VALLEY Ore-- According to Pacific Power's website, several hundred Southern Oregonian customers are without power Sunday afternoon amid a passing storm system that is bringing gusts of wind of upwards of 30 miles per hour. Right now Pacific Power is reporting that there are three power outages across Jackson...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades & Siskiyous; Winter Weather Advisory for Klamath Basin
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected Sunday into Sunday night across the mountains and for areas east of the Cascades and in Northern California above 4000 feet. Snowfall rates may approach 1 inch per hour in the Southern Oregon Cascades at times Sunday into Sunday evening. Snow...
KDRV
Boeing internship ready for takeoff at Oregon Tech
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Institute of Technology says today it is the "first university in the nation to secure an agreement of this type with Boeing for its commercial airlines." Oregon Tech (OIT) is celebrating the agreement today, and it's inviting the community. OIT says the agreement involves a...
KDRV
Prospect Charter School canceled Monday due to wintry weather
PROSPECT, Ore. -- Prospect Charter School is cancelled today, November 7, 2022. The School updated its cancellation Monday morning after late Sunday night the Prospect Charter School District announced it would have a two-hour delayed start for Monday morning because of expected wintry weather.
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD NORTHEAST OF REEDSPORT REOPENED TO ONE LANE
The Douglas County Public Works Department has reopened one lane of traffic on North Fork Smith River Road, also known as County Road 48A, 22 miles northeast of Reedsport. A release said rocks and debris from a landslide closed the road on Thursday. DCPW crews immediately responded to the scene and were able to clear debris so that the road could be partially reopened, allowing limited access through the area. Crews will continue to work on clearing the road over the next several days, in anticipation of reopening the road to both lanes by the end of next week.
basinlife.com
Nice Home For Sale on Becton Ave. in Moyina Heights, shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Real Estate. Call her at: 541-331-1729. Here’s a beautiful home for sale in Moyina Heights with plenty of bedrooms and bonus rooms and priced right with a very Motivated Seller. Come see it and get a tour at 6736 Becton Avenue, Klamath Falls, Or. 97603.
KDRV
Drugs and guns seized with Josephine County search warrants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- More than a ton of processed marijuana and several guns are among the results of two Josephine County search warrants this month. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that the warrants also brought an arrest. OSP says 30-year-old James Rossi was arrested and lodged in the...
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED
A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
Comments / 0