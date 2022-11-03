ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Group addresses legislators on restorning voting rights of felons

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A group in Kentucky is trying to help restore the voters rights for convicted felons. Representatives from Secure Democracy USA advocated for the restoration of the Voter Rights of Convicted Felons. They testified before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee of Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses

LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Early in-person voting under way in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first of three days of in-person no-excuse voting, Secretary of State Michael Adams encouraged Kentuckians to head to the polls. He cast his ballot in Louisville. “I think it’s a huge benefit and in a couple of ways,” said Adams. “Number one, it gives...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Importance of voting in African American communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment granted African Americans the rights of citizenship, but not the right to vote. It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that granted this right for the African American community. Black Lives Matter Louisville (BLM) is educating voters about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY

