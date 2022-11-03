Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Wave 3
Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting. The next chance for you to cast your ballot is on Election day this Tuesday. Voting can be a source of anxiety, especially if you aren’t sure what you have to show poll workers before you can cast your ballot.
Jefferson County sees more than 40,000 participate in early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 40,000 in Jefferson County took advantage of early in-person no excuse voting, according to the County Clerk’s Office. Thursday saw 11,240 while Friday saw 13,455 people casting their ballot. The largest number of people came out Saturday with 15,366 participating at various polling...
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
wdrb.com
Thousands in Jefferson County show up for final day of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of more people showed up to early voting polling locations around Jefferson County on Saturday. The lines at Paristown Hall moved very quickly and the average time people were inside was about 10 minutes. Election officials say the turnout has been very high. Some first...
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early Voting
November 4, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Gaye Ballard, Bardstown Council CandidateNews Sentinel. Over 1100 voters voted at the Bardstown Library yesterday in the first day of early voting. Any voter in Nelson County can vote early at the Main Library today till 4 and Saturday 8am to 4pm,
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls. Updated: 7 hours ago. Compared to Election Day, many voters share shorter...
Wave 3
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
Wave 3
Group addresses legislators on restorning voting rights of felons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A group in Kentucky is trying to help restore the voters rights for convicted felons. Representatives from Secure Democracy USA advocated for the restoration of the Voter Rights of Convicted Felons. They testified before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee of Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
spectrumnews1.com
Early in-person voting under way in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first of three days of in-person no-excuse voting, Secretary of State Michael Adams encouraged Kentuckians to head to the polls. He cast his ballot in Louisville. “I think it’s a huge benefit and in a couple of ways,” said Adams. “Number one, it gives...
Wave 3
Importance of voting in African American communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment granted African Americans the rights of citizenship, but not the right to vote. It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that granted this right for the African American community. Black Lives Matter Louisville (BLM) is educating voters about...
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart Owen
November 4, 2022 (Mt. Washington, KY) by Staff Reporter. Combative Mayor of Mt. Washington Barry Armstrong falsely attacked his opponent today in a bizarre social media post on his campaign Facebook page. Armstrong is responding to a mailer sent out by the KY America First local Political Action Committee based in Nelson County.
Wave 3
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
Wave 3
LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare announces features, services, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a community update meeting Thursday Norton Healthcare showed the results for a community survey where people shared their ideas about features and services that will be available in the new Norton West Louisville Hospital. According to the release, feedback from the public is being added...
