Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Police: Three teens arrested in Albany after robbing two men and firing shots at them

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Three teens are facing charges are Albany Police say they robbed two men Friday. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says their officers were called to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue about an armed robbery. Two men told investigators that three teenagers pointed a gun at them and stole their AirPods, money, cellphones, and other items. As the teens were leaving, the men said the teens shot at them.
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany

ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Two arrested after shooting at officers, himself following a high-speed chase

A man and woman are behind bars following a two-county high-speed chase. Albany police say that 40-year-old Roger Gardner and 32-year-old Jessica Arnold led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Baker County into Albany. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says that a lookout from Dougherty County police was issued...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call

An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany Police need your help finding wanted man

Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Suspects arrested after high-speed chase

ALBANY — A pair of suspects were arrested in Albany Thursday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, who were in a stolen pickup truck, were initially pursued by officers in Mitchell County. That pursuit continued into Dougherty County and ended on the 1100 block of Van Deman Street. Police said Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement officers after the chase ended.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide

GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Gretna are investigating a shooting that claimed a life Saturday evening. According to a press release from Gretna Police Chief Brian Alexander, officers arrived at the intersection of Railroad and Broad Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a man lying on the...
GRETNA, FL
WALB 10

Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting

ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Authorities capture escaped inmate in Decatur County

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon that Conner Wilkes is back in custody after escaping from prison. BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped Friday. The inmate has been identified...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.

CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
CORDELE, GA
southgatv.com

WILLACOOCHEE CHIEF OF POLICE ARRESTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES

49-year-old Anthony Williams of Adel was taken into custody and charged with burglary. At the request of the ALAPAHA JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, the GBI was asked to investigate the actions of the Willacoochee Police Chief. According to preliminary information, Williams burgled a house on October 11. WILLIAMS...
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
wfxl.com

APD Captain retires after 30 years of service

Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
ALBANY, GA

