APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Police: Three teens arrested in Albany after robbing two men and firing shots at them
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Three teens are facing charges are Albany Police say they robbed two men Friday. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says their officers were called to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue about an armed robbery. Two men told investigators that three teenagers pointed a gun at them and stole their AirPods, money, cellphones, and other items. As the teens were leaving, the men said the teens shot at them.
SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany
ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call
An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
Albany Police need your help finding wanted man
Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Suspects arrested after high-speed chase
ALBANY — A pair of suspects were arrested in Albany Thursday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, who were in a stolen pickup truck, were initially pursued by officers in Mitchell County. That pursuit continued into Dougherty County and ended on the 1100 block of Van Deman Street. Police said Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement officers after the chase ended.
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday.
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Gretna are investigating a shooting that claimed a life Saturday evening. According to a press release from Gretna Police Chief Brian Alexander, officers arrived at the intersection of Railroad and Broad Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a man lying on the...
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident.
Man wanted for burglary and stealing a vehicle in Thomas County
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s assistance in locating help in the person in the photos. He is a suspect of stealing a vehicle and attempted burglary. If you have information, please contact the Thomas County Criminal Investigations Division at (229)-225-3315.
Authorities capture escaped inmate in Decatur County
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that Conner Wilkes is back in custody after escaping from prison. BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped Friday. The inmate has been identified...
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be...
WILLACOOCHEE CHIEF OF POLICE ARRESTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES
49-year-old Anthony Williams of Adel was taken into custody and charged with burglary. At the request of the ALAPAHA JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, the GBI was asked to investigate the actions of the Willacoochee Police Chief. According to preliminary information, Williams burgled a house on October 11. WILLIAMS...
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
