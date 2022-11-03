Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
Letitia Wright says her 5-year-old sister's teachers have sent her home from class asking about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' spoilers
When her sister starting asking questions, Wright said, "You're 5. You need to focus on coloring or something. Don't worry about what's happening."
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Revealed: Rihanna's new song Lift Me Up for Wakanda Forever soundtrack is a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman... and marks her first solo release in FIVE years
On Wednesday, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna teased her first solo song in five years - Lift Me Up - which will be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 34-year-old new mother could be heard humming a haunting melody in the video, which revealed the highly-anticipated track...
Black Panther 2: Lupita Nyong'o Shares Chadwick Boseman Lessons for Wakanda Forever
While Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters next week, it's an excitement that is bittersweet with the absence of Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star sadly died in 2020 after a private battle with cancer, but even though the actor is no longer with us, his presence continues to be felt with the upcoming sequel and now, Lupita Nyong'o opens up about the lessons she learned from Boseman that she brought with her to Wakanda Forever.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter
To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip
In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
The Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gather In The Nation’s Capitol For Special Screening
Last night, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever linked at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to screen the upcoming film.
You Can Win a 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Themed Xbox Series X
Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release on Nov. 11, Marvel fans and gamers can win one of the limited edition Wakanda-themed Xbox Series X consoles. The look of Microsoft's custom consoles reference the Black Panther suit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and come with matching controllers, and controller holders, as well as replica Kimoyo beads, the all-purpose Wakandan wearable wonder tech featured in the movies.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Feature New Song From Rihanna Called “Lift Me Up” Written By Tems, Ryan Coogler & Ludwig Göransson
The Rihanna music drought is coming to an end. The pop princess is finally ending her music hiatus and using the epic moment of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to mark her return. Tuesday evening, October 26, 2022, following an announcement that Marvel Studios is giving fans a special look at...
‘Black Panther’ Director Credits Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Terminator’ for Inspiring ‘Wakanda Forever’
The credit for Wakanda Forever goes to Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Terminator according to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The movie was a massive success across the globe and it was not only the first MCU movie to enter the Oscars but also the first superhero movie, marking history. Everything fit just right, from the direction to the cast and the storyline.
Letitia Wright Calls Filming ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman ‘Difficult’
Wright plays the late great star's onscreen sister Shuri in Black Panther. The post Letitia Wright Calls Filming ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman ‘Difficult’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Ryan Coogler Breaks Down Final Conversation With Chadwick Boseman: ‘He Was T’Challa’
Once the Black Panther, always the Black Panther. In the first episode of Wakanda Forever, Marvel’s official Black Panther podcast, host Ta-Nehisi Coates spoke with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on how the Marvel film went from potential script to worldwide success. Coogler is returning to direct the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has spoken at length on how the death of star Chadwick Boseman impacted the film and its story of grief. In an emotional interview, Coogler said Boseman was the steward of the franchise and in their last conversation, before he passed, Boseman still...
Rihanna releases Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna has released her first solo single in six years, a song taken from the soundtrack of the forthcoming Black Panther sequel. Lift Me Up was released on Friday after the singer teased her return to music on social media earlier this week. The song will appear in Marvel's Black...
Latest Marvel News: More than one mind-blowing casting comes true as ‘Wakanda Forever’ gets on track to break a huge MCU milestone
What an amazing week it’s been for Marvel casting announcements! In recent days, we’ve received the exciting news that Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has joined Agatha: Coven of Chaos, potentially as a teen Wiccan, and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the title role in the Wonder Man series. Now two further, even more mind-blowing, castings have been confirmed for those same two shows. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may just one-up its predecessor by achieving a huge honor.
Wakanda Forever has a big plot hole – but we can already explain it
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, so we have less than a week to wait before seeing where this new MCU story takes us. But we don’t need to know the full Black Panther 2 story to tell you that Wakanda Forever already has a significant plot hole. Thankfully, it’s something that can be easily explained along the way.
