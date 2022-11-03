ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball royalty: Reno, Manogue earn state berths, will play for North 5A Regional title

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno and Bishop Manogue have been volleyball royalty in Northern Nevada in recent years, and that trend continues this season.

Reno swept Spanish Springs, 3-0 (25-21, 25-12 and 25-19) and Bishop Manogue swept Douglas 3-0 (25-17, 25-20 and 25-13) in Regional playoff semifinals on Wednesday.

The Huskies and Miners will meet for the North 5A championship at noon Saturday at Manogue. Both teams also earned berths in the state tournament next week, which starts Nov. 11 at Hug.

Reno and Manogue split the season series, each winning at home. Spanish Springs also split the regular season with both, but the Huskies were on fire in Wednesday's semifinal.

Reno coach Kuna Nakagawa said the Huskies are getting better as the season rolls along. At first, some of his younger players were not prepared for the high-pressure situations, but as they gained experience they got used to the sometimes loud, raucous crowds in high school volleyball

Reno has been buoyed by the return of the 6-foot-6 senior Amber Keen, who missed all last year and most of her sophomore season with knee injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FN69_0ixg0SZ100

Hannah Moleta led the Huskies with 11 kills on Wednesday. Maleyna Vazquez had three aces and 18 digs. Keen had a .438 hitting efficiency.

Vazquez said the Huskies have some intense practices to help prepare for the playoffs.

"Some of the girls have never been in this experience," she said.

Vasquez said the Huskies have been looking forward to having Keen return to the team, knowing the difference she can provide.

"If you set her, she's going to hit a good one," Vasquez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6AkY_0ixg0SZ100

Keen said she is close to 100 percent healthy and getting stronger the more she plays. She returned to playing in games about three weeks ago.

"It's so amazing," she said of being able to play again. "After more than a year of being off the court, it's so amazing to be back. My team has been so supportive so it's been a really cool environment to come back to."

Spanish Springs made a remarkable improvement. The Cougars went 6-10 last season but went 13-3 this season and got the No 3 seed for the playoffs.

The Cougars had five seniors this year and should be poised to return to be one of the top teams again next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErXl6_0ixg0SZ100

Either Manogue or Reno has won the past seven Region championships and have played each other in every title game except in 2015 when Manogue beat Carson. Douglas won the Regional in 2014.

Spanish Springs is the last Northern Nevada team to win a state volleyball title, taking it in 2012, when Frank Sandomenico was the coach. He returned as coach last season.

"They (Reno) were better than us tonight. We had a great season and just came up a little bit short," Sandomenico said. "Our effort was good, but our execution wasn't great."

In the South 5A, Bishop Gorman will play Coronado on Saturday for the title. Coronado beat Palo Verde 3-0 (27-25, 25-17, 25-19 and Bishop Gorman beat Faith Lutheran 3-2 (19-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 22-20).

Bishop Gorman is the defending state champion.

3A North Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ja8O5_0ixg0SZ100

The 3A North Regional begins Friday at Hug, with Elko playing Truckee at 5 p.m. and Lowry playing Spring Creek at 7 p.m.

The Elko-Truckee winner plays top-seed Dayton at noon Saturday and the Lowry-Spring Creek winner plays No. 2 seed South Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

The championship will follow those and is set for 4 p.m. at Hug.

Truckee is the defending state champion.

2A North Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4NET_0ixg0SZ100

The 2A North Regional begins Friday at Yerington. Incline plays Battle Mountain at 5 p.m. Friday and Pershing County plays Silver Stage at 7 p.m.

The Incline-Battle Mountain winner plays top-seed North Tahoe at noon Saturday and the Pershing County-Silver Stage winner plays No. 2 seed Yerington at 1:45 p.m. The championship is at 4 p.m.

The 2A state tournament is Nov. 11-12 at Hug. Southern Nevada's The Meadows is the defending state champion.

1A West Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054oGG_0ixg0SZ100

The 1A West Regional began Tuesday with Virginia City beating Coleville and Pyramid Lake beating Sage Ridge.

On Saturday, at Sierra Lutheran, Virginia City plays top-seed Smith Valley at noon at Pyramid Lake plays No. 2 seed Sierra Lutheran at 1:45 p.m.

Smith Valley is the defending state champion.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Volleyball royalty: Reno, Manogue earn state berths, will play for North 5A Regional title

