ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Twitter employees are flocking to social media to share news that they have been laid off, posting tributes to staff, pictures of colleagues, and some critiques of Elon Musk

Twitter confirmed mass layoffs Thursday, telling staff they'd hear whether they were affected the next day. Dozens of employees posted on Twitter that they've been laid off, including people in managerial and leadership roles. Many praised their colleagues, while others were more cynical about Elon Musk's takeover. Former Twitter employees...
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider

Elon Musk ruthlessly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on his first day of owning the company. Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets and has clashed with many of tech's biggest players. He's targeted people including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Parag Agrawal. Musk and Twitter...
Business Insider

'Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned': Shonda Rhimes and Sara Bareilles are among the celebrities announcing that they have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed on Thursday. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter in the wake...
Business Insider

President Biden referenced Elon Musk's Twitter purchase at a fundraising event, saying the billionaire bought 'an outfit that spews lies all across the world'

At a fundraising event on Friday, President Joe Biden broke his silence on Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. Biden said Musk bought "an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world," warning of impacts to the coming election. "There's no editors anymore," Biden added. "How do we expect...
CHICAGO, IL
AdWeek

Discord: How to Add Custom Emojis to a Server on Desktop

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy