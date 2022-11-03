Read full article on original website
Related
A Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' and woke up locked out of Slack and email: 'There is always a new low'
A software engineer said it was an "awful way" to learn he was being laid off from Twitter before being sent a confirmation email.
Elon Musk threats to 'thermonuclear name and shame' companies that paused advertising on Twitter
On Friday, Elon Musk threatened a 'thermonuclear name and shame' against companies that paused advertising on Twitter. Prior to the statement, Musk blamed pressure from activist groups for the pause on ad spending. Before the takeover, Musk promised investors Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape" in a letter. The chaos...
Twitter employees are flocking to social media to share news that they have been laid off, posting tributes to staff, pictures of colleagues, and some critiques of Elon Musk
Twitter confirmed mass layoffs Thursday, telling staff they'd hear whether they were affected the next day. Dozens of employees posted on Twitter that they've been laid off, including people in managerial and leadership roles. Many praised their colleagues, while others were more cynical about Elon Musk's takeover. Former Twitter employees...
Twitter staff tweeted their experiences of being locked out of company Slack and email accounts the evening before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Two Twitter employees posted screenshots of their company email login pages Thursday night, showing their passwords had been changed within the hour.
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Twitter staff who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee. Staff can nominate themselves.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
More than a million Twitter accounts have been deactivated or suspended in the week since Elon Musk's takeover, report says
Almost 900,000 users have deactivated their Twitter accounts since Elon Musk took over. That's according to analysis by Bot Sentinel, first reported by the MIT Technology Review. A further 497,000 accounts have been suspended in the days since Musk's takeover was finalized. An analysis of Twitter accounts suggests that more...
Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker
Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
Jim Cantrell worked at SpaceX during its earliest days in 2001 and 2002. He was impressed by Elon Musk's vision but he would yell and once called Cantrell to work at 3 a.m. Cantrell gives Twitter employees his advice on their new boss. When Elon first called me in 2001...
Jack Dorsey tweets apology and takes responsibility for mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is taking responsibility for the massive layoffs under Elon Musk. On Saturday, Dorsey tweeted an apology and expressed love for the Twitter staff. Former Twitter employees are slamming the company and Musk for his chaotic first week at the helm. Former Twitter employees have been vocal...
Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming 'for all forms of content' on Twitter — it may beat YouTube's
Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming "for all forms of content" on Twitter. He said on Saturday that the forthcoming model intends to surpass YouTube's current creator rates. He also announced incoming content formats like adding "long-form text to tweets" and longer video. Elon Musk said Twitter is...
A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant tells the company 'see you in court'
Shennan Lu was a data science manager for Twitter before being laid off and said her performance rating put her in the top 30% of employees.
Elon Musk ruthlessly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.
Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on his first day of owning the company. Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets and has clashed with many of tech's biggest players. He's targeted people including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Parag Agrawal. Musk and Twitter...
'Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned': Shonda Rhimes and Sara Bareilles are among the celebrities announcing that they have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed on Thursday. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter in the wake...
The story that spurred conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi was retracted by NBC
The report by NBC News National Correspondent Miguel Almaguer, which relied on unnamed sources, was retracted after airing on Friday's "Today" show.
President Biden referenced Elon Musk's Twitter purchase at a fundraising event, saying the billionaire bought 'an outfit that spews lies all across the world'
At a fundraising event on Friday, President Joe Biden broke his silence on Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. Biden said Musk bought "an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world," warning of impacts to the coming election. "There's no editors anymore," Biden added. "How do we expect...
AdWeek
Discord: How to Add Custom Emojis to a Server on Desktop
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Comments / 0