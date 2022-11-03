Read full article on original website
Some conservatives turn on Trump for attacking Ron DeSantis ahead of midterms: ‘What an idiot’
Conservative commentators who are typically Donald Trump's allies turned on the former president after he went after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday. Trump mocked DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious" while discussing the 2024 Republican presidential primary at a rally in Pennsylvania. The pair is widely considered to be the top contenders for the Republican nomination, though DeSantis has offered no indication he intends to run. Commentators called out Trump for creating division in the ranks just three days before the midterm elections.
New Hampshire battleground poll shows key Senate showdown is down to the margin of error
With two days to go until Election Day, a new poll in battleground New Hampshire indicates a margin of error race between Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and GOP challenger Don Bolduc
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton not running for president in 2024
He’s long been considered a potential Republican contender in next White House race, but Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will not seek the presidency in the 2024 election cycle. Cotton, a rising star in the GOP and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has been reaching out to donor, supporters, and aides in recent days to inform them that he won’t launch a presidential campaign, sources in the senator’s political orbit confirmed to Fox News on Sunday. The news was first reported by Politico.
Democrats call in the cavalry trying to save blue seat in key Senate battleground
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota joined her Democratic colleague Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire two days before Election Day to urge supporters "to turn out the vote."
Pompeo runs to DeSantis' defense after Trump lands first blow with new nickname
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rushed to defend Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after former President Donald Trump dubbed the Republican "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a rally Saturday evening. "Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for @GovRonDeSantis," Pompeo tweeted Saturday evening....
Republican mega-donor Ken Griffin says it's time to 'move on' from Trump, backs DeSantis for 2024
Ken Griffin, a GOP mega-donor, said it is time Republicans move on from former President Donald Trump. He said he likes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for 2024, should be run for president.
Democrats spin Kathy Hochul’s narrowing lead as a good sign in New York: ‘Wake-up call’
Democrat Kathy Hochul is spinning her narrowing lead in New York as a signal for her base to turn out on Election Day as challenger Lee Zeldin closes is to within 4 points.
Trump to hold midterm rally in Florida, but rival ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ won’t be there
Former President Donald Trump will be in Florida to support Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, at a Sunday night rally, but Gov. Ron DeSantis will not be there. DeSantis did not receive an invite to the rally and nor did he ask for one, according to Politico. The popular Republican governor will instead be touring three separate cities throughout Sunday, hundreds of miles from Trump's rally in Miami. Trump and DeSantis are widely seen as the top contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, though DeSantis has not indicated he intends to run.
Marco Rubio previews a possible Republican-led Senate after midterm elections
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., appeared on “Sunday Night in America” to preview the upcoming midterm elections and the potential impact of a Republican Senate.
GOP could win key Florida county for the first time in two decades
Republicans are threatening to win Florida's typicall blue Miami-Dade County, which has not voted for a Republican candidate for governor since Jeb Bush two decades ago.
Sen. Mike Lee says FBI facing 'possible restructuring' to drive out politics from headquarters
Sen. Mike Lee said the FBI could be hit with restructuring if Republicans take control of Congress. Possible changes would come after hearings led by a GOP majority.
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
New York governor: Lee Zeldin supporter attacked at rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul, video shows
A female supporter of GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin says she was attacked and assaulted at a rally for Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York City on Saturday.
'This will be close': Race forecaster reveals more bad news for Democrats just days from midterm elections
The Cook Political Report adjusted its rating for another battleground race in favor of Republicans just days before Election Day, giving the GOP an edge in the Wisconsin Senate race. The political forecaster on Friday shifted the race between incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes...
Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke gets endorsement from Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey endorsed another Democratic candidate with Beto O'Rourke for Governor of Texas. O'Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Debate in toss-up Rhode Island House race gets heated: 'He's lying about my positions'
Candidates for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District met on stage Thursday in a fiery debate just days ahead of the midterm elections. Republican Allan Fung traded barbs with his Democratic opponent Seth Magaziner in the final debate before voting closes. The two traded serious jabs at each other's character and competency.
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker touts business record, says Warnock 'never built anything'
Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker touted his business record on Sunday, while slamming incumbent Democrat opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, as someone who has "never built anything" and has leeched a living off of his parishioners. Walker, a former college and professional football star and first-time candidate, appeared on "Sunday...
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
Supreme Court to hear case of Texas couple fighting to keep adopted Native American child
Chad and Jennifer Brackeen are fighting to keep their adopted Native American child, against a law that gives tribes an advantage in custody disputes.
