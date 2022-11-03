ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Fox News

Some conservatives turn on Trump for attacking Ron DeSantis ahead of midterms: ‘What an idiot’

Conservative commentators who are typically Donald Trump's allies turned on the former president after he went after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday. Trump mocked DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious" while discussing the 2024 Republican presidential primary at a rally in Pennsylvania. The pair is widely considered to be the top contenders for the Republican nomination, though DeSantis has offered no indication he intends to run. Commentators called out Trump for creating division in the ranks just three days before the midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton not running for president in 2024

He’s long been considered a potential Republican contender in next White House race, but Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will not seek the presidency in the 2024 election cycle. Cotton, a rising star in the GOP and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has been reaching out to donor, supporters, and aides in recent days to inform them that he won’t launch a presidential campaign, sources in the senator’s political orbit confirmed to Fox News on Sunday. The news was first reported by Politico.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

Trump to hold midterm rally in Florida, but rival ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ won’t be there

Former President Donald Trump will be in Florida to support Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, at a Sunday night rally, but Gov. Ron DeSantis will not be there. DeSantis did not receive an invite to the rally and nor did he ask for one, according to Politico. The popular Republican governor will instead be touring three separate cities throughout Sunday, hundreds of miles from Trump's rally in Miami. Trump and DeSantis are widely seen as the top contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, though DeSantis has not indicated he intends to run.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX
